The Scientology Information Center to Host Tea Party Celebrating International Chocolate Day

(Courtesy of unsplash.com)

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Scientology Information Center, located in the heart of downtown Clearwater, will celebrate International Chocolate Day on Sunday, September 12th by sharing a special video highlighting the Founder of Scientology’s appreciation of chocolate.

Tea and coffee, with chocolate desserts will be served. The event starts at 3:30pm and there is no cost to attend.

“International Chocolate day is celebrated on the birthday of one of the world’s most famous chocolatiers, Milton S. Hershey, September 13th. We wanted to create something for people who enjoy both history and chocolate and make it fun,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.

“Research has shown that chocolate has a history going back thousands of years with artifacts showing traces of the cacao plant, the source of chocolate, in South America. Coincidentally, chocolate was also a favorite of L. Ron Hubbard – adventurer, explorer, humanitarian and Founder of Scientology, who travelled to South America, among many diverse realms,” added Skjelset.

The Info Center’s visual library has a unique story from the life and legacy of Mr. Hubbard shared by his neighbor, Gloria Padilla about this fact. Gloria first met him in 1939 as a young child and this was also when she learned of his affection for chocolate. In the vignette Gloria tells of being invited to the family lunch by his mother, Mae Hubbard, who made ‘pigs in a blanket’ and a seven-layer chocolate cake.

To watch the full story with refreshments, please contact Amber Skjelset, Center Manager at 727-467-6966 or email centermanager@cos.flag.org to reserve your seat.

To take a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder anyone can stop by: Saturday 2pm-7pm and Sunday – Friday 10:30am-1pm and 2pm-7pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.