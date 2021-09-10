Learn more about Stainless Steel Round Bar

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Girish Metal India is among India’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of stainless steel round bars. Stainless Steel Round Bar is a strong austenitic stainless steel that can be used in a variety of applications. In India, we are a well-known manufacturer, supplier, dealer, stockholder, importer, and exporter of 20mm Stainless Steel Round Bar. One of our most well-known products is 20mm Stainless Steel Round Bars. Stainless Steel Round Bars are available in a variety of sizes to meet EN, DIN, JIS, ASTM, BS, ASME, and AISI requirements. At our manufacturing facilities, we fabricate all Stainless Steel Round Bar products by using the latest technology.

What Are Stainless Steel Round Bar?

Stainless Steel Round Bars are composed of high-grade stainless steel that has been certified as having the best quality in the industry. These Round Bars are made from genuine assured raw material and come with a material test certificate and hydraulic test certifications with all shipments. Orders at our company are guaranteed fast delivery of ASTM A479 SS Round Bar in India.

Types of Round Bars

>Stainless Steel 304H Round Bars

>Stainless Steel 304L Round Bars

>Stainless Steel 316L Round Bars

>Stainless Steel 316 Round Bars

Stainless Steel Round Bars Manufacturers

Stainless Steel Round Bars come in a variety of grades that are used in various industries. Stainless steel round bars are used because of their strength and resistance to corrosion. Chromium is present in all stainless steel. ASTM A276 Stainless Steel Round Bars come in diameters ranging from 4mm to 500mm, with hex and square bars ranging from 18mm to 57mm. The length of the bars ranges from 1 to 6 meters.

For More Info Visit us: Stainless Steel Round Bar Manufacturers