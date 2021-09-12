Lucintel Forecasts Food Vacuum Machine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%

According to the recent study the food vacuum machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for shelf-stable products, ready-to-eat foods, convenient packaging and increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions with the advent of COVID-19.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food vacuum machine market by machine type (external vacuum sealers, chamber vacuum machines, tray sealing machines, other machinery types), end use sector (industrial, commercial, domestic), process (skin, shrink, traditional methods), application (bakery & confectionery products, beverages, meat and seafood, snacks & savories, convenience food, dairy & frozen desserts, sauces, dressings, spices, and condiments, fruits & vegetable, prepared food, other applications (nuts, seeds, cereals)), packaging type (flexible, rigid, semi-rigid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Chamber vacuum machines market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on machine type, the food vacuum machine market is segmented into external vacuum sealers, chamber vacuum machines, tray sealing machines, other machinery types. Lucintel forecasts that the chamber vacuum machines market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as there is large scale production in industrial applications and effective vacuum packaging for both solid and liquid food items.

“Within the food vacuum machine market, the industrial segment is expected to remain the largest end use sector”

Based on end use sector, the industrial segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing use of vacuum technology in the food industry to preserve food by increasing its shelf life, large scale production of ready-to-eat food, and growing use of vacuum technology in the meat and frozen food sectors.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the food vacuum machine market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to rising disposable income of consumers, which has resulted in increased expenditure in packaged and ready-to-eat food. Emerging local brands in the region are also fueling the demand for food vacuum machines.

Major players of food vacuum machine market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Ulma Packaging, Proseal, Multivac, Electrolux Professional, and Henkelman are among the major food vacuum machine providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.