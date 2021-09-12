Lucintel Forecasts Hollow Fiber Filtration Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12%-14%

According to the recent study the hollow fiber filtration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12%-14% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and continuous manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hollow fiber filtration market by technique (microfiltration and ultrafiltration), material (polymer and ceramic), application (continuous cell perfusion, harvest & clarification, and concentration & diafiltration), end user (pharmaceutical manufacturer, contract research and manufacturing organizations, research and development department, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Polymer market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into polymer and ceramic. Lucintel forecasts that the polymer market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to its cost effectiveness, durability, and wide usage in the ultrafiltration and microfiltration applications.

“Within the hollow fiber filtration market, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to remain the largest end user”

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for bioprocessing products in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and rising research and development activities in biopharmaceuticals.

“North America will dominate the hollow fiber filtration market in near future”

North America is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period due to growing research on disease treatment and rising demand for biopharmaceuticals in the region.

Major players of hollow fiber filtration market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Asahi Kasei, Repligen, GE Healthcare, Danaher, Parker-Hannifin, Koch Membrane Systems, Watersep Bioseparation, Toyobo, Microdyn-Nadir, and Cantel Medical are among the major hollow fiber filtration providers.

