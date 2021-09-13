Lucintel Forecasts Chip Scale Package LED Market to grow at a CAGR of 16% to 18% from 2020 to 2025

According to the recent study the chip scale package LED market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% to 18% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by small form factor, wide beam angle, high package density, and increasing adoption in general lighting applications.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in chip scale package LED market by application (backlighting unit, flash lighting, general lighting, automotive, and others), power range (low- & mid-power, and high-power), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“Automotive industry market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the chip scale package LED market is segmented into backlighting unit, flash lighting, general lighting, automotive, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the automotive industry market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its low thermal resistance and uniform current spreading and growth of the automotive lighting market.

“Asia pacific will dominate the chip scale package LED market in near future”

APAC is expected to remain the largest market due to the presence of leading CSP LED manufacturers and customers spread across countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan.

Major players of chip scale package LED market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Apollo, Samsung, Seoul Semiconductor, LG Innotek, OSRAM, Nichia, EPISTAR, Smart Global Holdings, Genesis Photonics, and Lumens are among the major chip scale package LED providers.

