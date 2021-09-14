Marika Page: A Journey To Self-Discovery Through Style And Fashion

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Marika Page (http://www.marikapage.com), one of the best personal stylists across the UK, takes pride in providing edgy yet true-to-personality styling services to everyone. On top of her long list of popular clients, she was invited to share her styling tips and secrets with Schon Magazine.

This professional stylist has been working with big names – from pop stars to private clients throughout the years. As one of the most sought-after personal stylists in the UK, all eyes are now on Marika Page, even catching the attention of one of the biggest high fashion icon magazines in the world, Schon Magazine, where she gave a lovely interview. She put her love for fashion into writing, sharing how she started and discovered her skills in styling. The stylist’s talents and aspirations are deep-rooted from her history, using fashion to create visibility, facilitate social mobility, and embody highly personal sartorial vocabulary.

Marika Page shared her journey as a student that hugely influenced her way of styling – mixing high fashion with fresh designs, and producing fashion looks to create a unique language. According to her interview with Schon Magazine (https://schonmagazine.com/marika-page): “Even as a student I’d pick up a copy of Vogue and either try and replicate a look by finding a similar item second-hand or in a charity shop or I’d make something myself, but I’d always prioritise fashion over buying anything else, and I firmly believed then, as I do now, in the value of wearing something incredibly special like a designer catsuit as part of the everyday”.

For years, some of her well-respected collaborations include LA-based photographer Phil Knott and Fault magazine. Marika Page has also worked with big pop groups and stars like Little Mix and Sophie Ellie-Bextor and English singer Pixie Lott. Her versatility in styling has catered to many clients and their needs – from edgy and sexy looks to daring styles. She shared some of her previous work through this interview, giving everyone a glimpse of how she styles clothes based on her clients’ personalities and work requirements.

Aside from styling, she also offers her personal shopping services to give her clients utmost convenience. Interested parties can learn more about the services she offers at http://www.marikapage.com.

About Marika Page

Marika Page is one of the top fashion consultants in the UK, offering styling, shopping, and photoshoot services. She has worked on various major campaigns with big companies in the entertainment industry with her amazing styles and smooth services. As a personal stylist, she also provides excellent fashion advice to everyone so that they do not have to deal with wardrobe concerns on any given day. Both men and women can enjoy her services and get in style using the best fashion pieces available today.