Design’N’Buy Launches the Brand-New Version of All-In-One Web2Print Solution

Irving, Texas, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Keeping up as the leading online web-to-print solution provider, Design’N’Buy is proud to announce the launch of the new version of its All-In-One Web2Print (AIOW2P) software solution.

Ideal for print brokers, trade printers, marketing organizations, graphics designers, packaging manufacturers, commercial and B2C/B2B printers, the web-to-print designer allows their end customers to log into their account, browse through the desired products, choose any print-ready template to personalize, and place the order without any intervention from the sales team.

The new web-to-print editor has been re-coded on JavaScript ES6 to be fully mobile and template compatible, delivers a seamless designing experience across different devices and browsers. It also leverages GraphQL for fast data exchange with the front-end and back-end systems.

“The new web-to-print designer studio offers Canva like user experience to buyers and is very easy to use. We understand how much time it takes to sift through the numerous options for vector art, stock photos, and fonts to find one you need. That is why we have given a high-end search capability in the online design tool that allows the end-users search and filter to locate desired element, thus saving time,” says Ms. Nidhi Agrawal – CEO & Co-Founder of DESIGNNNBUY, INC.

In addition, you can integrate Stock Photo libraries, Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and so on within design tool, so that the end-customers have numerous options to add photos to their design.

The exclusive UI features include an app like mobile interface, multi-language support with RTL functionality, quick editing tool bar, 3D preview, smart and linked fields in design templates as well as variable data printing and much more.

Regarding other user interface upgrades, the form-based quick design editor has been enhanced to support more editing options to customize and preview multiple sides/pages of the product, including arrow-based navigation and QR code insertion.

Needless to say, the fourth version of AIOW2P not only has a revamped look n’ feel but also comes decked up with a range of exciting features. Unlike the previous versions, where both commercial printing and merchandise printing design studios were different, AIOW2P 4.0 only has one type of Design Studio for all sorts of personalized products. This gives print buyers a consistent buying experience and reduce their learning curve to personalize on your store.

“We wanted it to be convenient for printers to upgrade to a new version without worrying about affecting their on-going business, that’s why AIOW2P 4.0 is designed with completely module-based architecture. Our customers can now easily upgrade as well as customize our solution or even migrate our web-to-print solution to integrate it with any other system without losing any web-to-print functionality and data,” says Ms. Nidhi Agrawal.

For digital commerce starters, the web-to-print solution is offered as a full package built on Magento 2.4.x Open-Source eCommerce solution with a new and easy to manage storefront theme named as “Saral Magento Theme”. It can also be implemented with Magento Commerce and Cloud versions.

The AIOW2P 4.0 storefront has Google PageSpeed score of 98 and it’s GTmetrix performance is close to 100%, that is unprecedented for any other web-to-print solution. Even the mobile speed score is 60+, making the web-to-print storefront a high-performing solution. The UX of the storefront is loaded with left and top navigation options, including text-based search capabilities to make it highly SEO friendly, says Ms. Agrawal.

The live quotation feature has also received an upgrade. The solution has the capability to add a range of product options such as lamination, corner type, printed side, paper type, quantity, and so on to get accurate quotes. The checkout process has also been revamped, to make it fast and quick. The whole process of setting up personalized products has been simplified to reduce rework. Printers can now setup their customizable products within minutes.

This time it is loosely coupled with Magento eCommerce storefront, giving printers the flexibility to integrate it with Shopify, WooCommerce or any other eCommerce, Print MIS, ERP or any other front-end systems using APIs.

“The thing is, you might find any other amazing web-to-print software solution, but if its deployment is time-consuming, has long learning curve and you are unable to customize it the way you like, it is not worth the money or effort at all. Also, the cost of migrating to other solution at a later stage is insurmountable. Hence, the latest version of AIOW2P is designed so that it can scale up as your business grows and can be customized at any stage,” says Ms. Agrawal and signs off.

What differentiates DESIGN’N’BUY from other web2print providers is their very dedicated and focused customer support team that is always ready to help customers in need. Please check out their YouTube channel and website for live client feedback as a testimony.

If you would like to know more about the features the ALL-IN-ONE WEB2PRINT SOLUTION, please book a personalized demo today or visit the official website ( www.designnbuy.com ).

