MilesWeb Expands their VPS with Broad Spectrum of Plans

Nashik, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — The prominent and popular web hosting provider MilesWeb brings a new range to its existing managed Linux VPS hosting plans for their customers in mid- 2021, ensuring they meet the requirement of small, medium and large websites/apps.

MilesWeb is a customer-oriented web hosting provider, delivering various range of web hosting solutions that meet and satisfy majority of customer’s needs. Their VPS plan ranges from basic to advanced, making life easier for website/app owners, with several choices available so that they can find the most suitable VPS hosting option for their project.

These VPS hosting plans are mainly split into two categories:

Standard plans

Memory Optimized plans

The above classification involves several plans for website owners to choose from, allowing them to pick a plan that meets their needs. The Standard plans, for example, offer RAM that range from 2GB to 128GB. Whereas the RAM in Memory Optimized plans range from 15GB to 120GB.

All of these plans include an SSL certificate, 1 dedicated IP and 24/7 support. Other advanced options such as choice of an operating system, selection of control panel, full root access and scalability make it possible for users to customize the server in the way they require.

MilesWeb’s Founder, Deepak Kori, stated, “We are always trying to improve our services and make our offerings even more advantageous to our clients. We are glad to announce that we have new expansion to the VPS plans. This will certainly enable our clients to grow their business while meeting their project demands.”

Customers can choose faster VPS hosting for large-scale projects, with a variety of options available with MilesWeb. VPS hosting plans are basically designed for websites and applications that need ample resources.

VPS is 2x more powerful than shared hosting and allows more flexibility, customizability and high performance with resource scalability.

MilesWeb is constantly adding new features and options to its range of plans. They have recently also enhanced their dedicated server hosting plans.

The above mentioned VPS plans from MilesWeb are entirely managed and maintained 24/7 by its most high-grade support staff. These VPS servers have cutting-edge technology, a control panel, a 99.99% uptime guarantee and the data center is located in Mumbai (India).

MilesWeb delivers many different features and plans considering different types of websites and their needs, whether new or more advanced. Their VPS hosting plans are completely managed, making them stand out from the crowd.

About MilesWeb

MilesWeb is one of the leading web hosting solutions provider, and is growing since its founding in 2012. It has earned a 99.9% trust level globally. They are winning at their services with a 24/7 assistance via email and live chat. In minimal words, it aims at meeting the needs of businesses with its varied web hosting services.

For more information about MilesWeb, visit their website: https://www.milesweb.com. For any other inquiries, please email sales@milesweb.com.

Contact Info:

Name: MilesWeb

Email: Send Mail

Organization: MilesWeb

Website: https://www.milesweb.com