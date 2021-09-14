Military And Aerospace Industry Is Fuelling Development Of Gallium Nitride Market

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has come up with a new research report on global Gallium Nitride Market Sales which analyzes the various aspects And actionable intelligence on various facts of the Gallium Nitride market During 2021-2031.

Gallium Nitride Market: Overview and Dynamics

Gallium nitride is a glass-like substance that is translucent. It can be used with broader bandwidth and tough structure as a semiconductor unit. Compared to the semiconductor form of silicon, it tends to lose less energy.

Gallium nitride use is growing with the growth of wireless devices. The gadgets based on gallium nitride have numerous applications, from electronics to telecommunications and automotive.. The demand for gallium nitride in forthcoming years is estimated to witness a hike on the back of increasing applications in electronics and semiconductor industry.

Gallium Nitride Market: Regional Analysis

On the demand side of the coin, East Asia tends to weigh down as majority of the manufacturers and consumers are positioned in the same region favoring economies of scale. China is set to capture majority of the consumption share not only in East Asia but across the globe. China accounts for the 95% market of gallium nitride because of the development of the 5G base chip station development.

The worldwide consumption of gallium nitride has increased due to the increasing utilization of LED since the years 2016. A region like North America might show a decline in the gallium nitride market due to the reduction in the Defence budget because of the pandemic. The reduction in the Defence budget will show a direct cut down in military demands such as radar and soft define radios.

Asia – Pacific showed promising growth in the market because it was the most affected region due to pandemic. Companies like Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric of the Asia Pacific region increased their production of gallium nitride to meet their growing demand. Due to its utilization in the 5th generation network in the telecommunication to improve the speed, traffic has an increase in its demand in the regions like China and America.

The increasing usage of gallium nitride has enabled the growth of the market in Defence services around the globe. For example, the Defence application wafer size of 2 inches is best used with the combination of esoteric compounds such as graphene and indium phosphide.

Gallium nitride is available in different sizes depending on the application. The major contributor to the demand for gallium nitride is the 4-inch wafers owing to the adoption of gallium nitride in Defence services all over the globe has aided the growth of the market.

Gallium nitride is often used in the food and beverage industries as a substitute to old microwaves with magnetron tubes having a lifespan of between 1,500 hours and 6,000 hours. Also, frequent replacement of the magnetron tubes is set to drive the gallium nitride market which tends to be the effective substitute. Gallium nitride solid-state microwave lasts around 20-30 years, resulting in safer operations and considerably lowers the overall operational costs.

For multiple applications, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other sensing technologies that work on low latency. These applications necessitates the incorporation of Gallium Nitride. The surge for the use of gallium nitride in the commercial applications is propelling the Gallium nitride market.

Gallium Nitride Market: Key Players

The market of gallium nitride is having a slightly inclined growth. The key players in this market are GaN Systems, Macom, Vecco Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Cree Inc.

The increase of the gallium nitride-based semiconductor in defence purpose has increased the market value of the product. GaN stakeholders are investing in the sector of research and development so that they can achieve advancement in the gallium nitride-based product.

In 2019, The Cree Inc. acquired the advanced technology which made gallium nitride-based semiconductor. North America will be the leading producer in this field with the increasing demand for LED consumption. The application of gallium nitride in light detection and ranging has a wide range of operations. This segment is expected to show dominance in the upcoming years.

The important factor that contributes to the increase in demand for gallium nitride is the low cost, less energy loss. Medical device manufacturers are also utilizing gallium nitride in life saving equipments such as MRI, X rays and others.

Utilization of gallium nitride in these live saving devices is solely to enhance the overall efficacy and to enhance the detection rate. Manufacturers of many cardiac pacemakers are using gallium nitride-based semiconductors to decrease the problem of battery changing.

Gallium Nitride is also used in health care with technology enhancement. It can be used as a wireless power source to charge the embedded medical devices used in diabetic patients, such as heart pumps and pain scintillators. For producers, the medical application of gallium nitride is still a challenge. With the addition of new applications, the industry is expected to change.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, manufacturers across the domains are adoption gallium nitride to manufacture effective devices. This is set to effect the overall supply and demand dynamics of the gallium nitride market

The driving factors for the gallium nitride market are the Defence sector, food and beverage industries as well as medical device manufacturing companies. While on the other hand, restraints for the market is government policies against its negative impact on the environment.

In the military and aerospace industry, gallium nitride is used and has fuelled market development. In this industry, demand for the gallium nitride could be observed majorly from manufacturing effective radars and radio communication devices. Gallium nitride offers higher operating rates for radar communications, military jammers, etc. which has helped in increasing demand for gallium nitride from the Defence sector over the past half-decade.

Gallium Nitride Market: Segmentation

The Gallium nitride market can be segmented into six major categories based on the type, wafer size, component, application, end-user and region.

Based on the semiconductor type, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

GaN radio frequency device

Opto semiconductor

Power semiconductor

Based on wafer Size, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

2- inch wafer

4- inch wafer

6- inch wafer

Above 6 inch wafer

Based on the component, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Transistor

Rectifier

Diode

Based on application, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Power driver

Inverter

Radio Frequency

Lighting and laser

Based on end user, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Automobile industry

Healthcare industry

Military

Consumer Electronics

Others

Based on region, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Europe

Middle East and Africa

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Gallium Nitride market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Gallium Nitride market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Gallium Nitride Market: COVID- 19 Impact Insights

The impact of the pandemic on the Gallium nitride market was staggering and unprecedented. COVID-19 impression on the Gallium Nitride market was positive due to the mounting demand for electronic products during the third quarter.

With the implementation of lockdown all around the globe, the market witnessed a halt. In the third quarter, after the implementation of government regulation, multinational companies started their production and work from a home condition which increased the selling of fast charging laptops, mobile which turned into a boon for the gallium nitride market.

The COVID -19 increased the supply chain of gallium nitride and showed an optimistic impact on the market. According to the leading producer of the gallium nitride the Transphorm, Inc., there was double the sale and production of the product in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter. The sale increased with the demand increase in the automobile, gaming and IT industries.

