Cardiac Biomarkers Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cardiac Biomarkers Market size was estimated at USD 4.7 billion in 2015. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally and escalating popularity of POC testing are some of the main factors contributing toward the market growth.

Cardiac biomarkers are the substances released in the bloodstream due to heart related damage and stress. as a result of insufficient blood supply to the heart. The detection of the biomarkers is used for the identification of various heart conditions such as, acute coronary syndrome, acute myocardial infarction, ischemia, congestive heart failure.

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide has resulted into a significant growth in the cardiac biomarkers market. According to the WHO, about 17.5 million people globally suffer from some heart condition. The increasing preference to the use of the cardiac kits and more awareness among the people regarding the application of the cardiac biomarkers is expected to augment the market in the near future.

Request a Sample Copy of Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cardiac-biomarker-market/request-sample

Cardiac Biomarkers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Troponin

CK-MB

Natriuretic peptides – BNP and NT-proBNP

Myoglobin

Others

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Myocardial infarction

Congestive heart failure

Others

Cardiac Biomarkers Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care Testing

The major players in the cardiac biomarker market include Roche Diagnostics; Siemens Healthcare; Alere, Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMérieux SA; and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The new product launches and increasing development in the products are major growth trends in the cardiac biomarker market. The rising demand for efficient and rapid diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases is the key contributing factor to the sector growth. Alere triage panel, manufactured by Alere, Inc., is a combination of three major biomarkers namely, CK-MB, myoglobin, and troponin I. The test is handy due to efficient detection of the cardiovascular disease and, being a combination product, there is a great demand for the test in the market.

Access Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cardiac-biomarker-market

The regional market considered in the cardiac biomarkers sector are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America is estimated to account for the largest revenue share in 2015. The high prevalence of the cardiac disorders in the North America has boosted the application of cardiac biomarkers in North America. Moreover, the increasing popularity of the PoC testing has added to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness fastest growth owing to large population base with target disease. The high prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases has augmented the cardiac biomarker products in the Asia Pacific region. The major emerging markets such as India and China attributes for the major growth in the cardiac biomarker segment in the Asia Pacific region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com