Construction Industry Is Providing Traction To Industrial Dehumidifiers Market Demand Over Forecast 2028

Dehumidifiers serve the purpose of maintaining humidity levels through the extraction of excess moisture form air. The global industrial dehumidifiers market is expected to foray ahead with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Industrial Dehumidifiers Market: Introduction

Industrial dehumidifiers may be defined as the device used to maintain desired humidity levels in the industrial sector. Pipe tunnels, pump rooms and thruster rooms etc. are some of the common application areas of dehumidifiers within the industrial sector.

Competitive landscape

Key players of Industrial Dehumidifiers Market

Prominent players in the global industrial dehumidifiers market are Honeywell International, Inc., Electrolux (Frigidaire) and General Filters, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I., Sunpentown International, Inc., Thermo-Stor LLC etc. The industrial dehumidifiers market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

Rapid industrialization across the globe has been considered as one of the key trends that is supplementing the global industrial dehumidifiers market growth. As per United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals, “Goal 9” has been introduced that covers various targets one of them is promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization.

Growing manufacturing industry, increasing population, rapid urbanization etc. are some of the factors boosting industrialization that, in turn, is augmenting the Industrial Dehumidifiers market growth.

Moreover, changing climatic conditions, government regulations on energy efficient systems, coupled with rise in construction industry and increasing disposable income, are some of the factors providing traction to the industrial dehumidifiers market growth.

Industrial Dehumidifiers Market: Regional Outlook

The global industrial dehumidifiers market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America accounted for a majority of the market share under the global industrial dehumidifiers market owing to considerable regulations on advanced energy-efficient systems in the industrial sector.

In addition, vast industrialization coupled with presence of major key players also drives the North America industrial dehumidifiers market. Furthermore, Europe is projected to showcase moderate growth in the global industrial dehumidifiers market. Moreover, East Asia and South Asia are expected to be the emerging market owing to the increasing end-use industries, adoption of maintenance free dehumidifiers coupled with extensive coastlines in the Asian countries.

The Industrial Dehumidifiers Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Segmentation analysis of Industrial Dehumidifiers Market

The global industrial dehumidifiers market is bifurcated into three major segments that are product, technology and end-user industry.

On the basis of product, the global industrial dehumidifiers market is divided into:

Heat pumps

Chemical absorbent dehumidifiers (desiccant dehumidifiers)

Ventilating dehumidifiers (refrigerant dehumidifiers)

On the basis of technology, the global industrial dehumidifiers market is divided into:

Cold condensation

Warm condensation

Sorption

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global industrial dehumidifiers market is divided into:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cold storage

Maritime

Others

Globally thriving construction industry is providing traction to the Industrial Dehumidifiers market growth over the forecast period

The increasing construction activities across the globe tends to increase the industrialization on a positive note. According to Institution of Civil Engineers, a report “Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics” suggests the global construction marker is expected to reach $8 trillion by the end of 2030.

Also, China, India and United States will lead the industry by accounting for about 57% of the global construction industry growth. The increasing construction activities would, thus end up in expansion of the end-user industries of industrial dehumidifiers, such as Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cold storage etc. This, in turn, would drive the industrial dehumidifiers market growth till 2028.

Furthermore, government regulations regarding energy efficiency and technological advancements tends to provide huge growth prospects to the industrial dehumidifiers market. AHAM 7008-2018/CSA SPE-7008-18/UL 7008-18 is one of the energy efficiency standard that calls for the dehumidifiers. Also, the advent of dehumidifiers can be integrated with HVAC systems, which is one of the technological up gradation fueling the industrial dehumidifiers market growth.

