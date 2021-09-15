Color Cosmetics Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Color Cosmetics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Color Cosmetics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Color Cosmetics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Color Cosmetics Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Color Cosmetics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Color Cosmetics Market.

Main Segments Covered in Color Cosmetics Industry Research By Product Type Facial Color Products Blushers Foundation Loose Face Powder Concealers Other Facial Products Eye Makeup Products Eye Liners/Pencils Mascara Eye Shadow Other Eye Makeup Lips Products Lip Gloss Lip Liners/Pencils Lip Sticks Other Lip Products Nail Products Nail Paints Nail Polish Nail Removers Nail Treatment/Strengtheners Other Nail Products Hair Color Products Permanent Demi-permanent Semi-permanent Gradual

By Form Powder Spray Crème Gel

By Pricing Mass Mid-premium/Affordable Premium Premium

By Consumer Orientation Color Cosmetics for Men Color Cosmetics for Women Unisex Color Cosmetics for

By Sales Channel Specialty Stores Brand Outlets Modern Trade Channels Online Channels Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Other Stores

Color Cosmetics Market: Report Scope A recent market study published by Fact.MR on the color cosmetics market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. This predicted progress is also attributed to wide accessibility of a diverse range of products as well as consumer ability to compare prices of different products offered through various e-Commerce websites. Advertisement and promotion through various mediums, including magazines, television, social media, etc., is also fueling market expansion. Campaigns and free sample offerings are major promotional tools being used by market players. For example, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. had US$ 14.29 Bn in revenue from all segments, where 89% of revenue came from cosmetic products. The company gets 23% of its total revenue from online platforms. Key Takeaways from Market Study The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 80% of the North American market, supported by increasing working women population.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 40% of the East Asian market share, supported by aggressive advertising and promotion activities.

Germany is one of the potential markets in Europe, accounting for over 24% value share, supported by increased demand for premium colour cosmetic products.

Lip products are anticipated to hold nearly 42% of the market in 2021, but nail products are expected to witness higher growth rate at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Crème form in colour cosmetics reflects around 34% of the market in 2021. “Aggressive advertising and promotional activities particularly featuring female celebrities as brand ambassadors, and rising consumer awareness related to the harmful effects of synthetic color cosmetic products, are the driving factors for the sales of color cosmetic products,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR. Increased Demand for Organic Color There is a large consumer base with high income and preference for quality color cosmetic products such as organic color cosmetics. Consumers want to know how their beauty products are produced and from where they are sourced. Moreover, consumers are very concerned whether products are compatible with their skin or not. Organic color cosmetic products are derived from organically produced or grown plants or animals and are not genetically modified organisms or GMOs. These factors are increasing consumer affection towards organic products across regions.

