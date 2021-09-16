Invisalign® in League City, TX: Is It Right for You?

League City, TX, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re not happy with your smile, you have many different options for improving your appearance. Our dentist offers a variety of dental treatments, including Invisalign® in 77598.

You may have heard of Invisalign or considered another orthodontic treatment before. Our dentist would be happy to share more information about Invisalign with you and help you decide whether it’s the right choice for you.

Here are several indicators that Invisalign could work for you:

You are responsible and can be consistent. Invisalign is a removable orthodontic treatment, meaning you can remove the trays when you brush your teeth or eat. You will need to wear them 22 to 24 hours per day, however.

You have all of your adult teeth. Invisalign isn’t an option for children or teenagers who haven’t gotten all of their adult teeth. This is because we cannot predict how their teeth will grow in.

You don’t have a complicated case. Invisalign works for many patients, but it doesn’t work for more complicated situations. After a consultation, our dentist will tell you if Invisalign is an option or if you need traditional braces or surgery.

You have great oral hygiene. You need to have a healthy smile and keep your Invisalign trays clean to prevent infections and other possible issues. You will also need to replace your Invisalign trays as directed by our dentist.

Our dentist recommends coming in for a consultation to determine whether Invisalign is a good option for your needs. All patients are unique and the right dental treatment varies by your dental goals, the condition of your teeth, and many other factors.

During a consultation, our dentist near you will examine your teeth, gums and may take X-rays. You will also need to answer questions about your medical history, dental history, insurance details, as well as complete basic patient information forms.

After the consultation, our dentist will determine whether Invisalign is right for you. If it is, we can proceed with the treatment. If not, we will work with you to find the perfect fit to help you achieve the smile of your dreams.

To learn more about Invisalign near you and whether it’s a good choice for your needs, talk to our dentist today. We offer a variety of dental services and treatments, including Invisalign, in League City, TX.