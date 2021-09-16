How is website hosting beneficial for your website?

Long Island, Manhattan, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — RP Axis has been providing its clients business-optimizing services since its inception as a leading web development company in New York. Several clients have approached them talking about “domain hosting” services while not knowing what it exactly means.

RP Axis, therefore, shares the difference between domain and website hosting.

Building a website entails two initial requirements:

Domain name

Website hosting

A domain name is the brand name you’ve purchased online for your company. For instance, rpaxis.com is a domain name. Similarly, xyz.com or abc.org/au can be different domain names that involve unique meanings, costing, and availability.

Web hosting includes website files that need storing. The content created and established or published on a website requires storage capacity. A website hosting platform will do exactly that for you; store your website information and other files.

After you acquire hosting, you can update the domain name settings and point them to your web hosting service provider.

Without website hosting, you cannot initiate any other function on your website. Therefore, its inclusion is mandatory.

Some of the best website hosting New York has to offer, service-wise is the following:

Hosting + Support benefits provided by RP Axis:

Architecture

Service Monitoring

Application Hosting

Modernizing Legacy Platforms

Monthly Maintenance

Disaster Recovery

Data Migrations

The added services offered once web hosting is acquired:

Web & Enterprise Portals

Application Development

eCommerce

Business Process Automation

Inventory & Fulfillment

Insights & Reports

Apps & Integrations

Website hosting plays a significant role for any website. The best way to select one is to define the space your website will need, as web hosting services come with sizable packages depending on the years required for hosting, from one to two, five, ten years, and so on.

