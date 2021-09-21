Cleaning Robot Market Growth, Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The cleaning robot market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2021 to USD 24.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2026. The growing penetration of automation in homes, evolution of IoT, and the smaller size of cleaning robots in comparison to traditional robots have propelled the growth of the cleaning robot market.

Compared to traditional vacuums, products such as robotic vacuums are relatively new to the market and have been available since a decade. The high demand for robotic vacuums, coupled with low market share and penetration of traditional vacuums, presents a huge opportunity for new market players. This has led to instances of rivalry, with several new companies entering into the marketspace charged with patent infringement. This has led to such companies withdraw their products from the market due to legal obligations. Chinese companies often offer cheaper alternatives, and this strategy has been successful in many instances. Eufy, a sub-brand of Anker (China), has been successful with its robotic vacuum line-up among consumers in the UK. This can lead to other companies reducing their prices to remain competitive.

Among various types of robots, the market for professional cleaning robot is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of professional robots is increasing, mainly in the commercial sector. Floor-cleaning robots for professional use are costlier and bigger in size compared to floor-cleaning robots for personal use. These robots are deployed in shopping malls, hospitals, business offices, hotels, airports, and industries for cleaning floors covering a large area. These robots require less human effort, thus helping in the reduction of cost. The commercial business need to be well prepared for sanitizing and cleaning premises frequently throughout the day and hence, the demand for professional cleaning robots is expected to grow drastically between 2021 and 2026. The market players should hence target the professional cleaning robot segment to widen their revenue streams faster.

The lawn-cleaning robot market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. It is expected that traditional lawn mowers or vehicular lawn mowers will be replaced by robotic lawn mowers. This can be attributed to the improvement of robotic lawn mowers in the past few years. Many such lawn mowers now operate silently and have provision for adjusting grass cutting height or speed. Software improvements and new features have been the major development areas for robotic lawn mowers, with features such as rain sensing, scheduling, area mapping and no-go zones, remote accessibility through smartphones, and motion detection. APAC and Europe present huge opportunities for robotic lawn mowers.

Among all the applications, the market for healthcare segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Patients under medical treatment, often with weak immunity or contagious diseases, are easily prone to infections. Hence, cleanliness becomes a prerequisite that needs to be maintained in hospitals. Advancements in automation have enabled cleaning robots to undertake the task of cleaning effectively without human intervention. The demand for cleaning robots for healthcare application is expected to grow drastically with the further increase in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. Hence, healthcare application can be considered as a low hanging fruit for market players to gather more revenue during next 2–3 years.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021–2026. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for cleaning robots in China, Japan, and South Korea, mainly for personal cleaning robots. Because of technological and economic advancements, the overall demand for these robots is expected to increase across the aforementioned countries. Furthermore, government initiatives to strengthen elderly and handicap assistance in Japan are expected to fuel the growth of the cleaning robot market in APAC during the forecast period. Players in the cleaning robot market can reap the benefits of strong demand from the APAC region if they start partnering with distributors and retailers in developing countries.

