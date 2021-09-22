Estonian ICT Cluster and Smart Africa on Achieving Digital Dividends Through E Governance

Kigali, Rwanda, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Information and communication technologies (ICT) play a significant role in all aspects of modern society. The importance of technology to socio-economic development has been central to modern economic policies with countries around the world seeking ways in which they can benefit from digital dividends. Technology has the power to transform countries and communities in positive ways. This is the central premise in the joint discussion by the Estonian Cluster and Smart Africa at the e-Governance Conference 2021.

Digital dividends are the benefits that people gain from adopting new digital technologies. The most important things about digital dividends are not only economic benefits, but rather socio-economic like improving the participation of women in the labour force, the ease of communication for people with disabilities, or the way people spend their leisure.

The digital transformation is a general-purpose technology—that is, one that has the power to continually transform itself, progressively branching out and boosting productivity across all sectors and industries. Such transformations are rare. Only three previous technologies earned this distinction: the steam engine, the electricity generator and the printing press. These changes promise enormous long-term benefits. The steam engine, originally designed to pump water out of mines, gave rise to railroads and industry through the application of mechanical power. Benefits accrued as farmers and merchants delivered their goods from the interior of a country to the coasts, facilitating trade. In the same way, technology has the immense power to transcend industries, social engagements and social statuses to become wholly and completely transformative.

As Mohamed Moumini Jalloh, Director of Communications, Ministry of Information and Communications of Sierra Leone, stated at the e-governance conference “A Digital Decade in One Year”, during the COVID-19 pandemic the main challenges in many countries in Africa were co-ordination, connectivity and infrastructure issues, also cyber and data protection, governance policies. Countries should continue work with those to start getting digital dividends.

Ralph Oyini Mbouna, Head of Digital Transformation, Smart Africa, emphasized that in the context of Africa also the lack of competence and skills are key factors in digitalizing the governments and public services. The importance of sharing best practices between member countries cannot be overlooked, because it is key in the new normality and every citizen to must get benefits of using digital solutions.

Doris Põld, CEO of Estonian ICT Cluster, Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications, brought out the importance of political will and digital minded leaders to start changes in the ways to “manage” countries. Technology is the easy part, but boosting digital services in cooperation between the public and the private sector is the key to reaching the next level and become a seamless society for the citizens. Estonians have been living in an almost fully automated information society for the last 20 years, now the need for entering the same reality has become crucial for all other countries all over the world as well. Here it is crucial to update national digital strategies and policies in order to have a realistic plan to use technologies for the sake of their citizens. This is where the Estonian ICT cluster is eager to share its decades-long experience and help other countries to leapfrog without making the mistakes that Estonia has made throughout the process.

The world needs to turn its digital divide into digital dividends. Digital technologies help businesses become more productive; people find jobs and greater opportunities; and governments deliver better public services to all. Through e-governance, technology helps in building trust between governments and citizens, an essential factor in good governance by using internet-based strategies to involve citizens in the policy process, illustrating government transparency and accountability. All this yields immense benefits including aspects such as creating access to weather predictions, seed information and market prices for farmers; women who have difficulties working outside the home can work on the internet from home; education materials are available to anyone with an internet connection, and even those living in very remote areas can have access to government services. In the long run, digital dividends result in new efficiencies, growth, new jobs and service delivery for all. Innovations may also build new ventures which offer new opportunities for jobs and economic growth.

The growing application of information and communication technology (ICT) and its subsequent use in strengthening interaction among civil societies, communities, citizens, and businesses have given rise to a new governance paradigm known as e-governance. E-governance came both in developed and developing countries as a quest of making public institutions more transparent, accountable, and efficient for the better delivery of public services.

To evaluate related progress, Smart Africa is now launching the Digital Economy and Transformation Index (DETI). The DETI will be a framework to measure Smart Africa progress towards digital transformation and will ensure that countries and Smart Africa can identify gaps in developing interventions to ensure that the benefits are not only economic but are inclusive of all people especially populations at a high risk of being excluded from accessing these digital dividends.

Estonia is moving towards next generation digital architecture and proactive citizen services. For example, from 2019, parents no longer need to apply for social benefits after the birth of a child – this is being done automatically. As Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid declared in the e-governance conference that hopefully, in the coming future, each child being born in whichever country can be registered into the respective population registry and only the parent’s mobile phone is needed for that – this way no one is lost for his/her country simply because there is no data about him/her.

Estonian ICT Cluster and Smart Africa have been collaborating through exchange of experience and discussions in the areas of e-Governance and Digital Transformation in Africa.

