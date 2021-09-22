Demand for Thermal Transfer Label Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% Over the 2021 to 2031

Growing demand for e-Commerce services and logistics has boosted investments in the manufacturing of thermal transfer labels to be used in the packaging & logistics industry. Demand for paper thermal transfer labels is high and will continue to be so in future as well. APEJ accounts for a major contribution to the demand for thermal transfer labels. In this region, developing countries such as China and India have numerous key players and end-use industries as compared to other regions. This factor is set to assist the economies of density in APEJ.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4762

According to a revised report published by Fact.MR, the thermal transfer labels market is anticipated to surpass US$ 4 Bn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for thermal transfer labels for trading, logistics & transportation applications is expected to grow 1.8X over the next ten years, and account for nearly 70% of the market share by 2031.

The APEJ region has the highest market share since the past five years with an average market share of 32% to 34%, and is expected to stay in the top place with an average share of 35% to 38% over the forecast period.

Paper thermal transfer labels hold major market value share as compared to polyester thermal transfer labels, with nearly 1.2X market value.

The market in Japan is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 277 Mn over the forecast period.

The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2021 to 2031, while Mexico is expected to gain 816 BPS by 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4762

Key Market Segments

Material

Paper Thermal Transfer Labels

Polyester Thermal Transfer Labels

PP Thermal Transfer Labels

PE Thermal Transfer Labels

Other Materials

Printer Type

Desktop Thermal Transfer Labels

Industrial Thermal Transfer Labels

Mobile Thermal Transfer Labels

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4762

Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufactures of thermal transfer labels are 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Honeywell International Inc, LINTEC Corporation, Multi Color Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., and other local and international manufacturers.

Growing demand for thermal transfer labels from numerous end-use industries and for various applications has increased the market value over the past five years. Despite the market being fragmented, higher potential of the product will attract new players into this space.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/03/1909732/0/en/Benzaldehyde-Adoption-Rides-on-its-Versatility-Quotient-Gains-Upheld-by-Multipronged-Applications-across-Industries-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Phenol Derivatives Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1250/phenol-derivatives-market

Shipping Container Coatings Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1251/shipping-container-coatings-market

Heptaldehyde Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1382/heptaldehyde-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com