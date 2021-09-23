Keep abreast of dbExpress Drivers for RAD Studio 11 Alexandria with Firebird 4 and Apple M1 support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out the new dbExpress Drivers that fully support all the new features of the latest version of RAD Studio 11 Alexandria. As the only vendor that continuously updates its products for the dbExpress technology, Devart did not change its principles and supported the latest version of the Firebird 4 database as well.

These are the key enhancements of the recent release:

The new driver versions support the latest release of RAD Studio 11 Alexandria. Devart dbExpress Drivers now support ARM platform – Apple M1 processors. New dbExpress Drivers support just-released Firebird 4. dbExpress driver for SQLite has a new option – IntegerAsLargeInt. This option maps SQLite INTEGER columns to fields of type ftLargeInt.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/dbexpress-drivers-for-rad-studio-alexandria.html

dbExpress is a database-independent layer that defines the common interface to provide fast access to SQL database servers from Delphi and C++Builder including Community Edition, on Windows, macOS and Linux.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

