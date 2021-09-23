Refinery Catalyst Market Variables, Regional Trends & Global Scope Study

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Refinery Catalyst Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Refinery Catalyst Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. With the current reforms in policies for Greenhouse Gases (GHG), in particular carbon dioxide, there has been a constant rise in demand for petrochemical products. The market witnesses a rise in use of production of eco-friendly fuels and highly purified petrochemicals enable the need for enhanced refinery in catalysts and processes. In the near future, there will be a strong need for catalytic materials for integration of catalysis and reaction engineering.

Key Players:

Clariant International Ltd.

Arkema Group

Zeolyst International Inc.

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

Johnson Matthey

ExxonMobil

Evonik Industries

I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

R. Grace & Co. – Conn

Albemarle Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The drivers to refinery catalysts market include increase in demand for fuel plants and octane fuel. Rise in industrialization, globalization and number of vehicles is likely to demand gasoline and clean fuel. Subsequently, the demand for low sulphur diesel is bolstering the market growth and rise in use of petroleum feedstock is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Flexibility in environmental regulatory policies and fuel processing policies have enlarged the market scope

Application Outlook:

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

Alkylation

Hydrotreating

Hydrocracking

Catalytic Reforming

Others

Material Outlook:

Zeolites

Metallic

Chemical Compounds

Others

Zeolites include synthetic zeolite and natural zeolite. Metals category include precious metals, transition and base metals, rare earth metals and chemical compounds.

Type Outlook:

Hydro Treating Catalyst

Hydrocracking Catalyst

Catalytic Reforming Catalyst

FCC Catalyst

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for refinery catalysts market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant share in the global market due to increase in oil production and stringent government regulations pertaining to emission standards in the refining sector. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a higher traction in the forecast period as regions in APAC sector are emerging economies. Major players are emphasizing on enhanced capacities in APAC regions serving to the growing demand. The key players in the refinery catalyst industry include BASF, W.R. Grace, Materia Inc, Umicore Ag & Co, Exxon Mobil and Dupont.

