Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market System Estimates and Regional Trend Analysis

The global Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market is anticipated to reach USD 488.2 million by 2022. Geosynthetic clay liners are mixtures that comprise two layers of geotextiles that enclose a layer of sodium bentonite. The factors that propel the growth of the geosynthetic clay liner market include increasing demand for geosynthetic clay liner, rising spending for infrastructure development in India, China and Middle East nations, and rising consciousness regarding acceptance of eco-friendly products.

Key Players:

GSE Holdings

CETCO

Climax

Layfield

Polyfabrics Australia Pty Ltd

Geosyntech

Terrafix

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

Wall Tag Pte Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Geosynthetic clay liner industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Increasing consciousness regarding acceptance of eco-friendly products has led to the growth of environmental-friendly products in the geosynthetic clay liners market, that is also one of the constant key trends in the geosynthetic clay liners.

Application Outlook:

Containment & Wastewater Treatment

Landfill

Roadways & Civil Construction

Others

Type Outlook:

Bentonite Fluid Loss

Bentonite Swell Index1

Bentonite Mass/Area2

GCL Peel Strength3

GCL Grab Strength3

GCL Hydrated Internal Shear Strength5

GCL Hydraulic Conductivity4

GCL Index Flux4

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany

Asia Pacific China Australia

Latin America Brazil

MEA Saudi Arabia



Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share of the geosynthetic clay liner in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising construction activity along with significant infrastructural investments in several countries of the region, including India and China, and rising consciousness regarding safe disposing practices. Asia-Pacific is followed by North American region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the geosynthetic clay liners industry comprise CETCO, Nilex Inc., GSE Holdings, Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc., Layfield Group Ltd., Global Synthetics, GEOFABRICS, Wall Tag Pte Ltd and Geotech Systems Limited. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

