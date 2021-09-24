Top Market Players – Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market

The global lithium-ion battery anode market size is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 21.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for electric vehicles along with the high demand for lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications is driving the market growth. Moreover, strategies such as agreements and plant expansions undertaken by several prominent players in the lithium-ion battery anode industry are further fueling the lithium-ion battery anode industry growth across the globe.

The agreements, as well as plant expansions made by many prominent players in the lithium-ion battery anode industry, are one of the key factors. The lucrative market opportunities in the regions of China, Hungary, Germany, and Poland, as well as the rising concerns related to environment due to the usage of fossil fuels, are expected to boost the lithium-ion battery anode market.

The key players in the lithium-ion battery anode market include Showa Denko Materials (Japan), JFE Chemical Corporation (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Shanshan Technology (China), and POSCO CHEMICAL (South Korea). The lithium-ion battery anode market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players between 2017 and 2021, which include expansions, investments, and mergers & acquisitions.

Showa Denko Materials is one of the leading companies engaged in the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery materials. The company manufactures a wide range of chemicals and electronics related products. Hitachi Chemical Company was acquired by Showa Denko after which it was named as Showa Denko Materials in June 2020. The company has its presence in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It has its major footprint in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and US. It has its research and development centers located in Tsukuba, Japan; Hitachi, Japan; Fukaya, Japan; and Chikusei, Japan.

JFE Chemical Corporation manufactures organic and chemical materials. JFE Chemical Corporation works as a subsidiary of JFE Steel which is one of the business division of JFE Group Holdings. The company was formed with the merger of the Chemicals Division of Kawasaki Steel Corporation and Adchemco which was the chemicals business subsidiary of NKK Corporation. JFE Chemical Corporation has a strong presence in Japan along with a significant presence in China, Thailand, and Hong Kong. It has manufacturing centers located in Chiba, Kurashiki, Kasaoka city of Japan. The company also has a research and development center located in Chiba, Japan.

