Diabetes Care Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.2% – Recent Developments and Leading Key Players

According to the new market research report “Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type (SMBG, CGMS, Lancets, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Pens, Insulin Syringes, Mobile Apps), Patient Care Settings (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Self & Home Care), and Country (Brazil, Russia, India, China) – Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Diabetes Care Devices (BRIC) Market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in BRIC Diabetes Care Devices Market;

In February 2020, Abbott (US) received US FDA approval for the use of FreeStyle Libre 14-day Flash glucose monitoring systems in hospitals.

In February 2020, Insulet signed a commercialization agreement with DexCom, Inc. (US) to allow its current and future CGM systems to connect to the former’s tubeless insulin pump system, OMNIPOD Horizon system.

In April 2020, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into a partnership with DexCom, Inc. (US) to integrate its mylife YpsoPump data with DexCom’s G6 CGM sensors to form a hybrid closed-loop system.

In January 2020, LifeScan (US) entered into a partnership agreement with DKSH to provide marketing, sales, regulatory services, as well as distribution and logistics for the sales of LifeScan products in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

China to hold the largest share in the market in 2020, followed by India

China is projected to hold the largest share in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the sharp increase in diabetes in the country, favorable national health strategies, and government-led endorsements of medical device companies.

The prominent players in the diabetes care devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), AgaMatrix Holdings LLC (US), Acon Laboratories, Inc. (US), ARKRAY USA, Inc. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sanofi (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), SD Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea), MicroGene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ypsomed Holdings AG (Switzerland), Dr. Morepen (India), Sinocare, Inc. (China), Bionime Corporation (Taiwan), and Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan).