Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New Paperback Of G.W. Mullins Folklore Book “Coyote Tales Of The Native American Indians”

New York , United States, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — G.W. Mullins, author of the best-selling titles “The Native American StoryBook,” “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians” and “Sioux Legends Of The Lakota, Dakota, And Nakota Indians” returns with the paperback release “Coyote Tales Of The Native American Indians” the first book of a series.

Light Of The Moon Publishing has released this new book, which features stories of the “trickster” Coyote as told by the Native Americans, with original art by award winning artist C.L. Hause. Contained in 226 pages, this new book which is a huge collection of Native American history, is available in paperback ISBN: 978-1-7377100-6-6 and multiple eBook formats worldwide.

Native American Mythology began long before the European settlers arrived on North American soil. Contrary to popular beliefs, there is more to Native American Folklore than stories of buffalo hunts, teepee living and animal stories. Hundreds of tribes throughout North American created a huge mythological system that has rivaled that of the Greeks. Many of these tales have been lost, or are often hard to find. This collection represents a history that should be remembered.

Included in this anthology, are a group of collected works from the well-known, to the often-forgotten tribes. The tales included within this book feature one of the most familiar animals in Native American folklore, the “trickster” known as the Coyote. Often deceptive and always out for himself, the Coyote was often the bad guy in stories, as you will read in the folklore within this collection.

Among the stories in the anthology are: Tale of Coyote and the Origin of Death, Creation Myth (Atsugewi), How the Old Man Made People, Coyote Frees the Buffalo, Tale of Coyote Becomes a Buffalo, Tale of Coyote, the Deer, and the Wind, Turkey Makes the Corn and Coyote Plants It, Coyote and Sun, Skunk Outwits Coyote, Coyote’s Salmon, Iktomi and the Coyote, Creation Myth (Maidu), Adventures of Coyote, The Creation (Maidu), Coyote Kills the Prairie Dogs, Coyote Steals Sun’s Tobacco, The Maiden Who Became a Bear, Creation and Longevity, Coyote and the Rattlesnake, The Offended Rolling Stone, Coyote’s Eyes, Coyote Proves Himself a Cannibal, Coyote Keeps His Name, and many more.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns.

His most recent work includes the series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, Rise of the Darklighter Book One Dark Awakening and Dream Walker Book One Enter the Sandman. Among his other releases are Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2021).

C.L. Hause is an abstract artist who possesses a Master Of Arts Degree specializing in Studio Art. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native American design.