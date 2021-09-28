Significant Opportunities for Emollient Esters Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Emollient Esters Market by Product (Isopropyl Myristate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Palmitate, Myristy l Myristate), by End-User (Skin Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics, Oral Care) & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020″, The global emollient esters market is expected to reach USD 226.1 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2015 to 2020.

Browse 75 market data tables with 51 figures spread through 130 pages and in-depth TOC on “Emollient Esters Market by Product (Isopropyl Myristate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Palmitate, Myristy l Myristate), by End-User (Skin Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics, Oral Care) & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139748611

This market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as compared to other regions. New product developments, rising demand for personal care products, awareness for better health and hygiene, and rising disposable income are the factors influencing the overall demand for emollient esters.

Skin care: Major end user segment in the global emollient esters market

The volume of emollient esters consumed by the skin care products constitute more than one-third of its total end user market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand of emollient esters in moisturizers, anti-aging skin products, and sun care products. Fatty esters like isopropyl myristate are mostly preferred for skin care products. Apart from skin care products, there is a huge demand for emollient esters among other end users, such as hair care, cosmetics, and oral care.

Isopropyl Myristate: Dominating the global emollient esters product market

Isopropyl myristate is mostly used in skin care products as skin conditioning emollients. It is a vital cosmetic ingredient and offers a soft feeling to the skin and is therefore preferred by different personal care product manufacturers. One of the important applications is in bath oil formulations.

Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139748611

Europe: Most dominant region in the global emollient esters market

Among all the regions, Europe accounts for the largest share of the global emollient esters market. However, the emollient esters market in the Asia-Pacific region remains the fastest growing market, followed by Latin America. Most of the manufacturers of emollient esters based in Europe are expanding their footprints in the Asia-Pacific region to tap new opportunities in this market.

Some of the key players operating in the global emollient esters market include Lubrizol Corporation(U.S.), Stepan company (U.S), Ashland Inc.(U.S.), Innospec Inc. (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Lonza Group Ltd(Switzerland), BASF SE(Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and others.

The global emollient esters market is segmented into by product, end user, and region.

The report focuses on current market trends, estimates, and forecast from 2015 to 2020. Key strategic activities in this market, including acquisitions, collaborations/partnerships, and product launches/developments have also been covered, which provides a deep insight about growth perspectives.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441