Medical Technology Leader Siemens Healthineers Chooses to Grow, Develop New Product Lines in Delaware

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Siemens Healthineers, which manufactures instruments, reagents and consumables across a range of laboratory diagnostic products, has chosen Newark, Delaware, as the site for a planned expansion and an increase in internal production capabilities that will allow the company to grow its product lines and stay competitive in its field.

The company plans to expand its current location in Building 100 of Glasgow Business Community by 29,000 square feet to add more capacity to manufacture up to 20 new in vitro diagnostic assays as well as additional associated calibrator products. Siemens Healthineers will also add new production equipment, including large-scale specialties and formulation process equipment. This growth will allow the company to reduce certain production outsourcing to contract manufacturers, retain well-paying jobs in Newark and further solidify its presence in Delaware for years to come.

“Delaware is a great place for innovative manufacturing companies like Siemens Healthineers to grow their operations,” said Governor John Carney. “We are pleased Siemens Healthineers will be making a significant investment in our state to enhance and expand their manufacturing facility, which will keep good-paying jobs here in Delaware.”

Siemens Healthineers currently has over 1,300 full-time employees, including approximately 500 employees in manufacturing and technical positions such as operators, technicians, chemists and engineers. Many employees have been with the company for decades.

A Key Player in Delaware’s Medical Technology Ecosystem

The company is one of the largest private employers and taxpayers in New Castle County and is an important player in Delaware’s medical technology ecosystem. The company is a member of the Delaware BioScience Association and partners with the University of Delaware for internships and provides scholarships to medical technology students. Siemens Healthineers is also involved in its community, with regular participation in local Juvenile Diabetes Association and American Heart Association fundraisers and other initiatives.

“New Castle County is excited to support Siemens Healthineers with its new investment in its existing facilities,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We are proud to see the company invest right here in our County at their expanded manufacturing facility. We look forward to future innovation and product development by Siemens Healthineers using our talented and world-class workforce, including the almost 500 highly-skilled manufacturing professionals.”

Siemens Healthineers is planning to invest more than $32 million into its expansion. Supporting the company’s plans are grants that the company has been approved to receive from the Delaware Strategic Fund by the state Council on Development Finance: a Retention Grant of up to $1.3 million and a Capital Expenditure Grant of up to $690,000.

“The delivery of healthcare is evolving all over the world, including here in the United States. Expanding our operations in Delaware will allow us to better serve our customers and ultimately the patients they serve,” said Deepak Nath, PhD, President of Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “We have proudly been part of this community for decades, and investing in advanced medical technology here in Delaware allows us to produce products for export and better secure our supply chain for the future, while creating or preserving high-wage jobs and benefitting the community.”

The application was made by Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. It is wholly owned by Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., which is Siemens Healthineers AG’s U.S. holding company. Siemens Healthineers currently owns approximately 135 acres and leases multiple facilities in the Glasgow Business Community and employs more than 1,300 full-time employees in Delaware.

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership (choosedelaware.com) leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Following the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. the company has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.