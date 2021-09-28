“SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA” – The Best Fiction Novel Of 2021.

Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — “SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA” – the second novel of the SHIVI & SATTY series is making its impact in the market. It is a fiction novel written by Author Anupama Gupta. After making her debut in the Fiction genre, the author states this as her second book in the Shivi & Satty series. The author is very fond of ancient wisdom which she acquired from her collection of many Gitas, Rahasyas, Puranas & works of Pt. Shri Ram Sharma Acharya and Swami Vivekananda and also from her years of experience of meditation and vipassana. Connecting her experiences/knowledge with the studies of quantum physics/mechanics is one of her current pursuits.

Even after being trained by the sage of yore, Satya feels incompetent to kill Kaaleeva. Yet his army has full faith in his capabilities. They all get trained by the Commander when suddenly they are targeted one by one by an unknown enemy. Satya feels no fear about the invincible nature of this new enemy and commands for war. Shivi accompanies him along with the Mighty Gana Sena only to find that Satya is about to sacrifice himself for the sake of the War. Will they win the war? Will Satya be saved? Or will the new enemy defeat them like a baby thrashes mud castles by his feet? Find out in Shivi & Satty: And The Rudra Sena.

About the Author: Author Anupama Gupta is a former personality trainer, former National Level Sportsperson, and a deep spiritual enthusiast. Her spiritual wanderings led her to read and grasp the intricacies hidden in the scriptures which she is determined to convey to all her readers through her story.

