Clariti Sees Increased Adoption Among Google Workspace Users

Google Workspace users worldwide adopt Clariti “TopicFolders” as a Work Hub.

Fort Lee, NJ, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, announced that since its introduction of TopicFolders earlier this year, it has been seeing continuing interest and increased adoption from Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) users who continue to adopt Clariti’s TopicFolders as their Work Hub.

Clariti’s (www.clariti.app) TopicFolders provide users the ability to seamlessly integrate team chatting and calling with individual email and calendar and organize everything by topic. This has proved to be very useful for small businesses particularly as they are beneficiaries of significant productivity gains because of this unique way of organizing their team’s work in one app, by topic.

“It is no secret that a lot of small businesses and startups naturally gravitate towards Google Workspace, formerly G Suite, for their communication needs. However, it has its limitations. Although it has all the building blocks required for communication, it is not designed to work in concert. That leads to a bunch of disconnected discussions, often times on the same topic, spread across their email, chat, call…apps. Retrieving information in this disconnected ecosystem is a major productivity drain, something that small businesses and startups can hardly afford. The way we have been seeing continued interest from Google Workspace users to our TopicFolder messaging proves that this was a void in the marketplace that Clariti has been successful in filling,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.

Since securing funding late last year, Clariti has been singularly focused on increasing personal and team productivity, especially in small businesses and startups. It was quick to separate itself from other chat-focused apps like Slack and Teams and present a viable alternative that doesn’t force users to give up emails and yet not hamper productivity.

“TopicFolder seamlessly organizes communication from any source and allows users to naturally go from sharing an email from a customer with an accompanying chat with a colleague, to sharing a document with the whole team and gathering their feedback before responding to the customer. Clariti captures the relationships between these disparate communications and automatically stores them in uniquely named TopicFolders to significantly drive productivity. There is no wasted time searching, and no need to change the way you work. Simply process emails, chats, and documents like you always do and voila, they are all organized,” added Vinay.

Clariti is packed with features to drive effective communications seamlessly with people within the company and outside. Some of the key features of Clariti includes:

* Easy organizing using TopicFolders

* Full-featured email client

* One-on-one & group chats with people in your team

* Chat with people outside your team using OrbitChat

* Direct & Conference calling and screen-sharing

* Calendar for To-dos/Events

* Built-in document storage

* Cloud Storage integration

* Chat directly from an email – no need to forward emails

* Create to-do from email or chat to preserve context

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, PCWorld, BoingBoing and Black Enterprise among others.

Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for a low monthly fee. For complete pricing information, visit https://clariti.app/pricing/.

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

