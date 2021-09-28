Depth Filtration Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% – Recent Developments and Leading Key Players

Posted on 2021-09-28

According to the new market research report “Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,  is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%, to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025  during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

  • In 2019, Sartorius opened manufacturing operations in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to increase its production capacity and deliver a wider array of products to its American customers directly.
  • In 2019, Merck expanded its distribution capacity in Gillingham, UK.
  • In 2019, Parker Bioscience Filtration, a part of Parker Hannifin, expanded its facilities at Birtley, UK

Geographically, segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)

Danaher Corporation (US) is the leading player in the global depth filtration market owing to its broad range of products in depth filtration. The sale of the company’s separation, filtration, and purification technologies have witnessed high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry in Western Europe, North America, and other high-growth markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The company is focusing on expanding its presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific region to maintain its leadership position.

Final Product Processing was the largest application segment in the depth filtration market in 2019

Based on the application, the activated carbon filters market is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.

Manufacturing scale was the largest operation scale segment of the depth filtration market in 2019

Based on the operation scale, segmented into manufacturing-scale, pilot-scale, and lab-scale depth filtration. The manufacturing-scale segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the activated carbon filters market. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities for the production of biologics.

