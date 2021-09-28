Depth Filtration Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% – Recent Developments and Leading Key Players

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%, to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 during the forecast period.

In 2019, Sartorius opened manufacturing operations in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to increase its production capacity and deliver a wider array of products to its American customers directly.

In 2019, Merck expanded its distribution capacity in Gillingham, UK.

In 2019, Parker Bioscience Filtration, a part of Parker Hannifin, expanded its facilities at Birtley, UK

Geographically, segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)