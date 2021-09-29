International Chocolate Day Celebrated in Style at the Scientology Information Center





Clearwater, FL, USA, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — On the 12th of September, community guests celebrated International Chocolate Day with hospitality, chocolate cake and history at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater.

The event celebrating the International Day of Chocolate, (which is officially celebrated on September 13th), brought a diverse crowd together for the common love of chocolate, history and novelty.

Guests were treated to classical music, fine china, chai tea, decadent chocolate cake and brownies. They also learned about the 4,000 year history of the cacao plant, the source of chocolate, and its uses by Mayans and their warriors which considered it “food of the gods.”

At the Center they also had the opportunity to hear the unique story told by Gloria Padilla, the onetime neighbor of L. Ron Hubbard, adventurer, researcher and Founder of Scientology, when living in Puget Sound, Washington State. Chosen from one of the many video interviews of people who came to know Mr. Hubbard during his life, Gloria shares the story of visiting the Hubbard family where she learned of Mr. Hubbard’s affection for chocolate. L. Ron Hubbard’s mother, Mae, made him a 7-layer-chocolate cake and asked if Gloria would like to help deliver it to him.

Gloria also tells of tagging along on sailing trips and other excursions with another of Mr. Hubbard’s friends and neighbors – actor Clark Gable. She adds how Gable practiced his lines with Hubbard until he got the inflection right and remarked how “they were always laughing together and had a great time.”

One guest, Sonia, shared this about the experience, “It was so nice. There was so much thought put into it. I really love attending these events. And, I had no idea that L. Ron Hubbard knew Clark Gable! That was so fascinating. Mr. Hubbard was such an amazing man! He knew everybody!”

Photo caption: The International Chocolate Day celebration held at the Scientology Information Center on the 12th of September in downtown Clearwater.