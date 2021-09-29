Full-service Manufacturer Miller Metal Fabrication Chooses to Grow, Consolidate Operations in Delaware

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Miller Metal Fabrication, a 26-year-old privately owned regional metal fabrication company based in Bridgeville, Delaware, has chosen Delaware as the site for a planned expansion and consolidation of operations.

Miller Metal holds a unique position in its industry as a full-service provider. Unlike the majority of metal fabricators, Miller Metal provides “turn-key” solutions for its customers, as it designs, cuts, bends, welds, assembles and ships a wide range of metal components. Serving a large and diverse number of customers throughout the entire USA, the company specializes in highly sophisticated laser cutting, machining, forming, design engineering, welding and assembly services. Utilizing lean manufacturing techniques, Miller Metal maintains a constant goal of eliminating waste from manufacturing and administrative processes.

“Miller Metal Fabrication’s decision to expand their operations and build a new facility in Bridgeville is great news for Sussex County and for Delaware,” said Governor John Carney. “This expansion will create new jobs, and it reaffirms that Delaware is the ideal place for businesses to grow.”

Located in the Newton Business Park, just west of Route 13 on Route 404 in Western Sussex County, Miller Metal plans to build a 60,000-square-foot industrial / office building on 8.5 acres of land adjacent to its current leased facility. By increasing its manufacturing capacity, Miller Metal will be able to capitalize on its commitment to utilizing the latest technological fabrication advances, while continuing to support the growing needs of its existing and prospective customers across multiple industries.

“We strongly believe this new “world class” production facility will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategy,” said Martin W. Miller, founder and owner of Miller Metal. “We are extremely appreciative to have State of Delaware support in this effort.”

The company plans to consolidate 6 positions from its Greensboro, Maryland, shop upon completion of the building. It also estimates it will add 19 positions within three years from that date. With retention of 92 current jobs in Delaware, Miller Metal forecasts it will bring the total number of employees to 117 within three years.

Miller Metal offers competitive wages, full benefit packages that include 401K plan matching and subsidized health insurance. The company also offers on-site and remote technical training to its production workers.

Miller Metal Fabrication is investing almost $7 million in its new facility, including acquisition, construction and fit-out costs. Supporting the company’s plans are grants it has been approved to receive from the Delaware Strategic Fund by the State Council on Development Finance: a Jobs Performance Grant of $57,350 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of $207,900. Miller Metal previously received a Delaware Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund Grant of $313,000 toward the construction of a new Route 404 entrance to the Newton Business Park – which facilitates future development by other businesses there as well.

“Sussex County is excited at the prospect of adding more good-paying jobs, thanks to Miller Metal Fabrication’s expansion plans and the approval of these grants,” said Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent. “Sussex County has a robust manufacturing sector, one that is thriving with many small and mid-size businesses. This funding will ensure another local company stays hard at work creating products that we can proudly say are made in America – and made right here in Sussex County.”

