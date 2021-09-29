Smart Headphones Market Revenue, Segmentation, Variables, Global Trends & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Headphones Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Smart Headphones Market is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Headphones come under various types such as earbuds, in-ear canal headphones, canal buds, lightweight headphones, full-size headphones, etc. Auditory awareness is an emerging field wherein the user is able to listen to the sound at low volume and simultaneously enabling the user to recognize the speech from any direction.

Key Players:

Apple

Bragi

ChipSip

Cosinuss

FreeWavz

Huawei

Intel

LG Electronics

Muzik

Samsung

Sennheiser

Sony

Growth Drivers:

The drivers for smart headphones market include rising use of lightweight audio devices coupled with increase in innovative solutions for audio devices. Use of laser technology and adoption of wireless devices designed with a music player are likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Significance of sound calibration with smartphones and consumer preference for novel devices is likely to propel the market size during the forecast period. Addition of newer features such as fitness monitoring, video recorder and detachable cords is likely to enlarge the market size during the forecast period. However, the market suffers penetration of counterfeit products available at reasonable prices, which is likely to supress the market growth for the forecast period. Product segmentation for smart headphones market include wired and wireless headphones. Rising adoption of wired headphones signifies the segmental growth during the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Wired

Wireless

Regional Outlook:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Geographical segmentation for smart headphones market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market growth during the forecast period accounting for a major share in global revenue. Adoption of audio and sound technology by manufacturers, resulting into a quality hardware stimulates the market growth in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a higher traction in the wearable electronics segment due to use of low-cost sensors and connectivity components used in headphones. European regions are likely to witness moderate growth scenario due to slowing of economy with a long-term negative impact. The key players in the smart headphones industry include LG, Bragi, Valencell, Samsung, ChipSip, Huawei, Cosinuss, Sony and Sennheiser.

