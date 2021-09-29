Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.5% – Recent Developments and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Equipment (Medication Dispensing System, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Workflow Management), Service (Process Optimization, Facility Design), Software), Vendor – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 656 million by 2024 from USD 381 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Recent Developments:

In 2018, TCGRx acquired Parata Systems, to expand the company’s existing growth initiatives with central fill, inventory control, and automated blister card packaging technologies.

In 2018, ARxIUM, Inc., launched cGMP RIVA IV Compounding system for 503B facilities.

In 2018, Swisslog Healthcare acquired Talyst Systems, LLC. With the aim of expanding Swisslog’s inpatient and outpatient pharmacy solutions along with the company’s field service network.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87188549

Geographically; North America dominated the central fill pharmacy automation market, followed by Europe, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising focus on providing value-based care to patients, increase in specialty medication dispensing, growing number of medication errors, and the need for automated systems for improved compounding and dispensing are major factors that have resulted in the increased adoption of central fill pharmacy automation equipment and services in North America.

Prominent players in the central fill pharmacy automation market are ARxIUM, Inc. (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), ScriptPro (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Innovation (US), R/X Automation Solutions (US), Tension Packaging & Automation (US), Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI, US), and QMSI (US)