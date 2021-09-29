How is Celebrity Endorsement Providing Tailwinds to Personal Exercise Mats Sales

Sales of personal exercise mats exceeded 130 thousand units in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. By the end of 2019, the sales are envisaged to register a Y-o-Y growth of 7%. While a paradigm shift of consumers to healthier lifestyle practices has been a prominent factor underpinning sales of personal exercise mats among individuals, the report expects an increasing number of institutional buyers to emerge as a strong demand determinant in the years to come.

“While the rising costs and health issues may seem like doom and gloom, personal exercise mats manufacturers look forward to capitalize on consumers’ increased focus on overall wellness. Growing participation of consumers in physical activities, coupled with a significant rise in the adoption of yoga as a part of curriculum across various academic institutions, has translated into a significant hike in sales of personal exercise mats,” says the analyst at Fact.MR.

Yoga, one of the most widely practiced fitness activities worldwide, accounts for a multibillion dollar market – yoga mats, being one of the several product beneficiaries. The number of professional and amateur yoga practitioners is increasing at a staggering rate, recently, which is further transforming into high sales of yoga mats and other type of personal exercise mats. The study finds that yoga mats accounted for ~45% of total personal exercise mats sales recorded in 2018, half of which remain concentrated in the North American region, particularly in the U.S.

Several manufacturers are also adopting advanced technologies to introduce durable, sweat-proof, anti-skid, and other personal exercise mat variants in the market. Steadily increasing penetration of personal exercise mats that specifically offer users a relaxing feel that plays an instrumental role in delivering the soothing impact of yoga and meditation, has been further adding to the market attractiveness of personal exercise mats. Recently, Blank Yoga, a recognized yoga mat company, has narrowed its focus on developing a range of self-cleaning yoga mats, which is likely to gain ground in the market.

This Fact.MR study provides a long-term outlook of the personal exercise mats market for the period, 2018 to 2028. The personal exercise mats market is envisaged to register a CAGR of ~7% through 2028.

Chapter 1 – Personal Exercise Mats Market Executive Summary

A concise summery of the personal exercise mats market is provided in the first chapter of the report, which gives a synopsis of significant findings in the market, and information on the structure of the industry. Opportunity assessment for different companies operating in the personal exercise mats market is given in a comprehensive way with the aid of Wheel of Fortune. Key trends that are shaping the growth of the personal exercise mats market are also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 2- Personal Exercise Mats Market Overview

The report gives a succinct overview of the personal exercise mats market, which includes the market introduction and definition of the target product – personal exercise mats. A systematic breakdown of the personal exercise mats market has been also provided in this chapter, entailing the scope of the research involved.

Chapter 3- Personal Exercise Mats Market Key Trends

In this chapter of the report, various key trends and potential ones that can shape the growth of the market during the assessment period have been given in detail. Several trends pertaining to the product innovation and significant market developments have also been given in the report.

Chapter 4- Personal Exercise Mats Market Background

This chapter of the report shed light on the market background, and the factors that have been impacting the demand of the personal exercise mats. This chapter also provides information pertaining to the demand for raw materials and projection equation, which can aid the readers gauge the growth of personal exercise mats market.

