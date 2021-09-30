CommerceXpand Brings New Apps to Enhance Customer Experience

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty is a software add-ons store located in India. They specialize in extensions, plugins, themes, and apps for Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, Dynamics, SugarCRM, SuiteCRM, and Odoo. In their last month’s roll-out, they launched a bundle of standalone apps for CommerceXpand, their all-in-one Shopify app.

This month, they have added six new apps: Currency Switcher, Best Seller Protection, Order Export, Announcement Bar, Facebook Messenger Chat, and Recently Viewed Products in its latest version. While Currency Switcher helps enhance the customer shopping experience, the latter two help speed up the store operations and protect the content from content thieves. Announcement Bar, as the name says, keeps customers updated with the latest happenings. Facebook Messenger Chat provides customers a live chat experience and Recently Viewed Products displays the products customers have actually viewed.

“Many businesses are expanding globally and have to deal with multiple currencies and several competitors,” said Maulik Shah, the CEO. “To help them improve the comfort level of customers, we have added a Currency Switcher app that will convert the default currency into customers’ by auto-detecting the location. Recently Viewed Products will help businesses optimize their sales funnel. With an Announcement Bar, retailers can keep customers in the loop and manage customer relationships. Our new add-ons – Best Seller Protection, Order Export, and Facebook Messenger Chat further help in-store protection and personalization with live-chat, quick export, and disabled sorting option.”

She further added, “We are sure that these apps will optimize Shopify stores for better customer experience and increased sales.”

To know more about CommerceXpand you can visit CommerceXpand | 25+ Apps In One – Shopify App Store.