U.S Likely to Expand at a CAGR of 4% with Respect to Non-BPS Laden Thermal Papers Demand through 2031

A newly published Fact.MR study projects the global demand for thermal papers to reach nearly US$ 7 Bn, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 5% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing deployment across key industries such as packaging & labelling and the retail industry is likely to spur future growth prospects.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of thermal papers expanded at 2% CAGR, reaching over US$ 4 Bn. With the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the online retail sector has accrued impressive gains, as consumers rely on e-commerce websites to make their purchases. This reliance on virtual platforms has significantly impelled thermal papers demand, as retailers adopt them to send invoices for the items dispatched.

Point-of-sale (PoS) systems are becoming increasingly popular among food chains, restaurants, and food stores since they are increasingly switching to inventory systems and time clocks. Fast-paced lifestyles often mandate the use of thermal paper for tickets, parking tickets, and admission tickets, which is increasing the demand for eco-friendly paper, a trend which is likely to prevail throughout the thermal papers industry for a lifetime.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2487

“As health concerns regarding BPA impact on humans, consumers are choosing organic BPA-free products in thermal papers to reduce the levels of chemicals in the manufacturing process,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Points Addressed in Thermal Papers Industry Analysis

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Papers and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Takeaway from the Market Study

Global market for thermal papers to add nearly 2x the market value by 2031

Packaging & labeling to be primary end user, expanding at a CAGR of 4% until 2031

By application, point-of-sale terminals to generate nearly 70% of global thermal papers demand

60-80 microns thermal papers to flourish, accounting for nearly 3 out of 5 sales

Demand for direct thermal papers to soar, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 5%

U.S likely to expand at a CAGR of 4% with respect to thermal papers demand through 2031

Asia to emerge as the most opportunistic market, yielding over 1/3rd of the total revenue

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2487

Key Segments Covered

Thickness Type 60-80 microns 80-90 microns

End User Retail Industry Healthcare Packaging & Labelling Printing & Publishing Entertainment & Transit Other End Uses

Application Lottery & Gaming Labels & Tickets Other Applications

Technology Direct thermal Thermal transfer



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2487

Competitive Landscape

Major players seeking to expand their customer base are hoping to gain a dominant position in the market.

On 19th January 2021, Avery Dennison launched its first uncoated recycled direct thermal (rDT) paper label material that is commercially available on the market, which contains recycled post-consumer waste.

Under the brand name Pergafast, Solenis produces a color developer for thermal papers. A versatile color developer, Pergafast 201 is used in all grades of top and non-top coated thermal papers. This development offers papermakers a safer alternative to bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical that disrupts hormone function.

Koehler Paper Group

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Siam Paper Public Company Limited,

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2487

More Insights Available

Fact.MR’s, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the thermal papers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on thickness type (60-80 microns and 80-90 microns), end user (retail industry, healthcare, packaging & labeling, printing & publishing, entertainment & transit and other end users), application (lottery & gaming, label & tickets and other applications) and technology (direct thermal and thermal transfer), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

For More Insights: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/30/1893676/0/en/Mill-Availability-Safety-Emerge-Imperative-for-Mill-Liner-Market-Players-Faster-Replacement-to-Remain-Key-Competition-Determinant-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: