Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market Growing at a CAGR of 20.1% – Increasing R&D in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

According to the new market research report "Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) – Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the APAC single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a 20.1% CAGR.

Growth Driver: Increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases;

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are major end users in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. Single-cell analysis is carried out in the research and production of all biopharmaceutical products. Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector across the Asia Pacific region serves as a direct driver for associated markets such as single-cell analysis.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies utilize single-cell analysis products to achieve their clinical research goals. Biopharmaceutical companies focus on developing targeted therapies, especially for the treatment of cancer, complex diseases, and rare genetic disorders. As companies are focusing on developing targeted therapies, the need for single-cell analysis products has become imperative for determining the genetic profile of patients enrolled in clinical trials. Similarly, pharmaceutical companies are utilizing single-cell analysis instruments such as NGS technologies for biomarker research, which is a segment that has the potential to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years.

Japan dominated the single-cell analysis market in Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing government initiatives to promote life science research, increasing investments in biotech R&D, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

The major players operating in this APAC single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), 10x Genomics (US), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. (Italy), bioMérieux SA (France), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Cytek Biosciences (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), and On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan).

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market.

Based on product, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest shareof the market in 2019. The frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are the major factors driving this segments growth.

Animal cells segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells based on cell type. In 2019, the animal cells segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry and rising investments in animal cell research.

