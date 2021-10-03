High Prices of Oak Barrels to Drive Winetainer Market Growth: Fact.MR Report

A winetainer is a stainless steel or plastic container used to ferment and store wine. Winetainers are mostly made from stainless steel and include a dimpled heat exchange surface to facilitate targeted cooling of the wine. Winetainers come with a standard food grade interior weld finish which ensures high weld quality and container integrity. Winetainers are usually made of 302 and 304 stainless steel composition.

Global Winetainer Market: Segmentation

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of construction steel into:

302 Stainless Steel

304 Stainless Steel

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Less than 200 gallons

200-400 gallons

400 gallons & above

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Wine Storage

Wine Fermentation

Global Winetainer Market: Key Manufacturers

Some of the key players operating in the global Winetainer market are:

The Vintner’s Vault

Bonar Plastics

Sierra

Direct N-Pakt Inc.

Daco Corp

Synder Insutries

Kinnek

