APEJ is Expected to Hold 1/3 of the Overall Aerospace Filter Market Value, Followed by Europe

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Aerospace Filter Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Aerospace Filter Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Aerospace Filter Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Aerospace Filter Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Aerospace Filter Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Aerospace Filter Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=27

The global aerospace filter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2020, and surpass US$ 13 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030). Presently, the spread of COVID-19 has affected the aviation industry, as suppliers in the market are seeing a steep fall in their profits with flights were grounded, resulting in declining sales of aerospace filters. Further, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that, the industry will require a cash infusion of nearly US$ 200 Bn to keep going. The capital-intensive nature of the industry has raised concerns about cash flow and liquidity, which, in turn, is hampering the growth of the aerospace filter market.

However, regulations associated with environment safety and emission standards imposed by regulatory bodies have become more severe. For example – both, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are formulating regulations with an aim to lower carbon emissions from commercial planes. This is expected to boost the demand of aerospace filters during the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=27

Further, with geopolitical tensions escalating rapidly, demand for military aircraft is expected to ramp up. Thus, surge in demand from the U.S., India, and China for military aircraft is expected to create growth avenues for aerospace filter manufacturers during the forecast duration.

Key Takeaways from Aerospace Filter Market Study

The global aerospace filter market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 6.5 Bn and contribute a value CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2020-2030

By product, oil & lube filters will hold maximum share in terms of value, accounting for nearly 1/4 of the total market share, and are projected to be valued at US$ 3 Bn by the end of forecast period.

By region, APEJ is projected to hold maximum share in the global aerospace filter market, and is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2030.

By sales channel, aftermarket sales of aerospace filters are expected to grow 2.1X than OEM sales by the end of 2030.

By aircraft, narrow body aircraft are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, and are anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 2.2 Bn during the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/27

Strategic Acquisitions to Remain Key Strategy in Aerospace Filter Market

Prominent players in the aerospace filter market are Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mott Corporation, Pall Corporation, Porvair plc, Swift Filters, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, and Woodward, Inc., among others. These players are focusing on increasing their business presence in the global market by engaging in acquisitions.

For instance,

In 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation completed the acquisition of LORD Corporation. With this strategic transaction, the company will create a combined organization with strong materials science capabilities, and electrification and aerospace product offerings.

In 2019, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies completed the acquisition of a majority of the shares of Apollo Air-Cleaner Co., Ltd. Through this acquisition, the company will expand and strengthen its filter business presence in the Chinese market.

In 2018, Woodward, Inc. completed the acquisition of L’Orange GmbH. Through this acquisition, the company will strengthen its OEM partnership, and integrate its technology and innovation, which has enable it to enhance the company’s growth, particularly in the industrial segment.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/05/28/1853261/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Battery-Sales-Upheld-by-Rapid-Adoption-of-EVs-and-Tightened-Fuel-economy-Standards-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Landscape

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2255/autonomous-emergency-braking-system-market

Automotive Liftgate Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2254/automotive-liftgate-market

Electric Brake Booster Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/678/electric-brake-booster-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com