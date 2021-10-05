Conversion of The Payable Figures Into Bad Debts Due to The Pandemic is Worrisome: Whiz Consulting

Dallas, United States, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting, one of the most prominent accounting and bookkeeping firms in the United States, has brought forward unique and modified solutions for businesses struggling to survive in this hyper-dynamic environment. The transactions around the world came to a halt when the pandemic entered our lives in the summer of 2020. Since then, there have been many changes in operating the business and the legal scenario.

Financial and managerial accounting has undergone several changes in the past year. Since the post-pandemic work environment has converted the existing scenario into a new mold, the experts at Whiz Consulting have advised their clients to preach fluidity. Payroll policies, tax assessment, value hedging, impairment policy, leasing agreements are a few aspects where the accounting perspective has changed. It leads companies to opt for a flexible approach which is also optimal.

Need of professional services

The experts at Whiz Consulting claim that with the rise in digitization and modernization of financial and managerial accounting, the need to outsource these services has increased. It is because various complexities have arisen in businesses today. The financial analysts at Whiz Consulting revealed, “We have been working hard to study the impact of these changes in each industry. We have curated a list of tried and tested solutions that will bring the most benefits to our clients.” The transformation has led businesses to use cloud-based accounting platforms to ensure the security of their data. Whiz Consulting is also using various advanced software like Sage, QuickBooks, Zoho, and more to serve its customers proficiently.

The payroll of employees includes accrual of sick and paid vacation leaves that an employee cannot avail of due to external restrictions. Each company has its policy regarding the same. However, since these leaves are piling up as liabilities for the company, appropriate actions must be taken. Whiz Consulting professionals say that they try to understand the company’s requirements and then provide an action plan for the same. “Your financial performance, past patterns, and data assist us in making decisions for you.” says Senior Accountant at Whiz Consulting.

The uncertain future has also led to questioning of the going concern disclosure in accounts. “Firms are struggling to survive and reporting its ability to continue in these unprecedented circumstances has become tougher than the recession in 2008-09. However, thanks to the efficiency and effectiveness of our team, we have designed excellent solutions for struggling businesses”, says the experts at Whiz Consulting.

The accounts payable have also increased because of limited cash flow in the market. Since firms cannot receive money from their clients on time, they are not paying their creditors. It has mounted the sum of bad debts for a company, which has further raised their struggle of survival for the business. Whiz Consulting is providing a platform to its clients to manage the cash flows effectively without losses. “Our team is always looking to try something new and adapt to it whenever required. That is why we have been the pioneer of revolutionizing the online accounting and bookkeeping industry. Even during the pandemic, our staff was working for the clients to cut off their unnecessary costs”, says senior officers of Whiz Consulting.

About Whiz Consulting

Whiz Consulting is a leading name among the top accounting firms in the US. They have been serving small, medium, and large enterprises for more than a decade in this field. They have been providing their services to various industries like healthcare, real estate, hospitality, and many more. Since they employ only qualified financial accountants and CPAs from reputed universities, they have been up-to-date with various technologies that come up every day. They handle a high volume of transactions using automation and the skill set of their employees.