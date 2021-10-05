Era of Machine Learning, AI and Data Science in Health Care Area

Indore, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Experts from across the country give insight on AI and machine learning

Focusing on machine learning and AI in the next era of health care, a Joint Teachers Training Program on Data Science for ML & IoT with health care applications was organized by Rajeev Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in association with Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, Indore, for six days. Dr Sunil Kumar, the Hon’ble Vice-chancellor of RGPV, Bhopal, was the chief guest at the event and spoke about the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the development of new tools and techniques using machine learning for society’s betterment.

He said that the principal focus is on developing devices, gadgets for analysis, generating accurate results, and predicting the disease in no time.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Kinshuk Trivedi, Vice President SAIMS, Indore. And an opening address was given by Prof Y N Singh. In which he briefed about the importance of machines, especially in the health care sector. The address was followed by a speech by Ms Anuradha Thota, MD of Blackbuck. Ms Thota spoke about the recent trends of AI in the health care industry. And how data science techniques make it easy for developers to create new devices and AI-based applications, predicting accurate results.

Thereafter various sessions were held with leading figures in the health care industry, giving their insights. Mr Y N Singh, in his session, discussed the use of peer-to-peer networks for the Internet of Things (IoT). He talked about eliminating security issues of IoT’s implementation and use.

Mr Preet Yadav of NXP Semiconductor’s talked about Body Area Network (BAN). That is available in gadgets to get the body’s current status and thus helps the patient.

Each speaker had something unique to offer. Dr Vivek Tiwari from IIITM Raipur discussed various techniques to extract required data and result from massive data set available from multiple sources.

Dr B C Moulli from Blackbuck discussed various AI-based models which help design health care applications.In his session, Dr Sunil Kumar Vuppala, from Ericson, discussed how using AI techniques help predict images. While Mr Ravi Kumar Meduri, Executive Vice President of Incoming, shared various live project details completed using health care imaging.

Highlighting the use of the methodology in biomedical imaging like CT Scan, MRI, Ultra Sound, X-ray, Dr Chandan Chakraborty, in his lecture, said that these are the prime sources of information to diagnose or find the impact of a disease.

Dr Aruna Tiwari of IIT Indore said that a protein detail consumes millions of bytes, and extracting vital information from enormous data is complex. And went on to inform about the importance of machine learning with soft computing.

Shri Raj Neravati of Titan India shared his thoughts on decision making concepts. He said that If human beings perform decision making, then it can be up to the mark, but if the machine decides to work- It will have both technological pros and cons.

Dhiraj Sangwan from CEERI Pilani said today’s machines are needed to provide accurate results in any investigation. In such situations, deep learning techniques are vital. And we need algorithms for the model design that delivers meaningful results.

Indian entrepreneurs have developed multiple tools to diagnose complicated diseases. In a special session of this TTP, Fitness awareness for participants, Dr Rahul Sonene talked about the Ayurveda theory. In his lecture, he spoke on the “Prakriti” of all human beings. It is “Vaat, Kapha and Pitta”. A small change in our routine food habits can make our life healthier.

Throwing light on vocational education or skill-based learning, Col B Venkat, Director, FDC, AICTE, discussed the New Education policy that will provide professional education to the students- both regular and vocational education will enhance the skill set of the youth, meeting international needs.

In this Teachers Training Program distinguished experts, from educational institutes and industries, across India have delivered their expert views. The other main speakers in the event were: Dr DC Jinwala, Professor, IIT Jammu, Dr Udai Pratap Rao, Asst Prof. SVNIT Surat, Prof Mukesh Zaveri, Professor SVNIT Surat, Dr Dharmendra Singh, Professor Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana, Mr Bastin Robin, Director Data Science, CleverInsight, Bangalore, Mr Kapil Tiwari, Software Engineer, Amazon India Development Center New Delhi, India.

The Coordinator of the symposium was Dr Durgesh Mishra, Director, SAIT, Indore. The welcome address was delivered by Mrs Chani Trivedi, Director of Strategic Planning and Initiatives, SAIMS, Indore. Dr Praveen Gupta gave a vote of thanks.

About SAIT:

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology is a premier Engineering Institute of Central India and has been consistently ranked amongst the best engineering institutes of the state. It is a part of a stellar educational group, running Medical, Dental, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy and six other institutes. Its sprawling 54-acre campus in Indore houses more than 6000 students.

The students at SAIT have been bringing laurels to the institute with incredible support from the faculty. SAIT students have been the finalists at the prestigious Microsoft Imagine Cup. Last year, more than nine students were selected as Microsoft Students Partners, making it the highest number in Central India. Along with this, students have represented the Institute at Asia Level in the Solar Vehicle Competition. Other national competitions like Efficycle, Go-Kart has been a frequent playground for the students. All this has been possible with unwavering support from the faculty and management to bring the best educational resources and infrastructure.

Amongst the many firsts to its credit, SAIT was the first Private Engineering College in Central India to offer an in-house Finishing School. With inputs from Industry, the finishing school has developed a unique ‘Corporate Training Programme delivered to students each semester. This training programme acts towards bridging the gap between the university curriculum and industry requirements. As a result of this programme, SAIT has delivered unprecedented placements with the highest number of placements opportunities for every student and the highest number of companies visiting an Engineering College in Indore for 2013.

With its unparalleled Industry Interface, SAIT is also hosting MP’s first Intel©️ Intelligent Systems Lab, which was set up under the FICE-Intel College Excellence Program to train students on cutting-edge embedded systems technology.

Apart from this, Cisco©️ Networking Academy has also been established at SAIT as a centre of excellence in networking technologies offering various certificate courses from Cisco Inc. SAIT has also established AWS Academy to provide free, ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to pursue industry-recognized certifications and in-demand cloud jobs.www.aurogroup.ac/sait

About RGPV:

Rajeev Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya is a NAAC, A accredited state technical university of M.P. with a mission to provide affordable and quality education to produce global competency and a socially responsible technical workforce. The mission is to also contribute to the country’s economic growth through technological interventions.

https://www.rgpv.ac.in/Index.aspx

About AICTE:

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was set up in November 1945 as a national-level apex advisory body to conduct a survey on the facilities available for technical education and to promote development in the country in a coordinated and integrated manner. And to ensure the same, as stipulated in the National Policy of Education (1986), AICTE was vested with:

• Statutory authority for planning, formulation, and maintenance of norms & standards

• Quality assurance through accreditation

• Funding in priority areas, monitoring, and evaluation

• Maintaining parity of certification & awards

• The management of technical education in the country

https://www.aicte-india.org/about-us/overview