Prepare To Travel Through An Ancient Alien Gateway In New G.W. Mullins Fantasy YA Novel “Nick Grainger – The Curse Of Cleopatra”

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing announces a new Young Adult Novel release from G.W. Mullins “Nick Grainger Book One- The Curse Of Cleopatra.”

Mullins brings magic to this new series, that stretches outside his usual paranormal based stories. This time, he champions young adult science fiction with an imaginative series of books that stretches through time and across the universe. Building on the concept that the Earth was once populated by a superior Ancient Alien race, this new book series takes the reader on an adventure through gateways to the multiverse.

Nick Grainger, a young college student working on an archaeological dig in Egypt, accidentally activates a gate to a different universe. He along with three of his companions, are thrown into the ancient alien gateway system between parallel worlds. Lost in the multiverse, they must search for a way home.

On their journey, their gate opens into strange new worlds, similar to their Earth, but in different times and in places, where life has been changed by one simple event in the course of evolution. It is on one such Earth, they arrive in Egypt, not as it was in the days of the ancients. Now, it is a place where a technologically advanced race of gods rule.

These new gods of Egypt live through taking the bodies of human hosts. It is there, Nick must fight his ultimate battle, as he is designated to be host to the god Anubis. In a fight to retain his life, Nick and his companions must try to escape this New Egypt ruled by Cleopatra, and find a way to gate home.

“Nick Grainger The Curse Of Cleopatra” is the first of three books from Author G.W. Mullins’ “Nick Grainger” book series. This new series, follows in the footsteps of his recent best-selling novel “Dream Walker Book One – Enter The SandMAn.” “Nick Grainger Book One- The Curse Of Cleopatra ” is available from retailers worldwide in eBook, Hardback (ISBN 978-1-7377100-8-0) and Paperback (ISBN 978-1-7377100-9-7).

​For further information, on the writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. Books from G.W. Mullins are available from retailers worldwide such as Amazon.com, iBooks, Kobo, Indiebound, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Powell’s City Of Books and many others.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns.

His most recent work includes the series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, Rise of the Darklighter Book One Dark Awakening and Dream Walker Book One Enter the Sandman. Among his other releases are Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2021).