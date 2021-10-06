#1 International Bestselling Author Dr. Laura Murillo releases her book “Lead In Life” with Success

Houston, TX, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Author Dr. Laura Murillo joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “Lead In Life, People. Passion. Persistence: Succeed in the New Era of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” which was released Tuesday, September 28, 2021, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in FIFTEEN categories in THREE Countries, including US, CA, and AU. Total Quality Management, Business Planning & Forecasting, Strategic Management in the US. Economic Development & Growth, Business Planning & Forecasting, Production & Operations Management, Public Relations, Educational Leadership, Professional Project Management, and Quality Control in Management in CA. Business Planning & Forecasting, Project Management, Total Quality Management, Business Biographies & Memoirs, and Public Relations in AU. She also hit NINETEEN Hot New Release Lists on Amazon in THREE countries, including US, CA and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

What do a single rose in a crystal vase, a box of tomatoes, a knitting needle, a basketball, and a tingling earlobe have in common? They are all signals to Dr. Laura Murillo to live life to the fullest every day. A high-energy, results-focused change agent in the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) space, her undeniable passion for life stands as the foundation for her personal and professional brand.

As President and CEO of the award-winning Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, she has the uncanny ability to see a situation, not for what it is, but for what it can be. In Lead in Life, People. Passion. Persistence: Succeed in the New Era of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Murillo guides readers through the incredible, sometimes devastating, and victorious experiences that comprise her success—from earning a doctorate while pregnant, parenting a toddler, managing a parent’s illness, and working full time, to hosting multiple TV and radio shows in English and Spanish concurrently, and being appointed to the Washington, DC Federal Reserve Board’s Community Advisory Council, and more.

She uses her lived experiences as the daughter of immigrants, a woman, an executive, a media producer and host to inform her perspectives and insights as an authority on DEI, guiding corporations, organizations, and institutions to adopt a genuine culture of DEI. In this new era of DEI, corporations must make a solid, lasting commitment to full representation, fairness, and inclusion of all voices in every decision, at every level of a corporation, all the time.

Lead in Life illustrates why everyone in a corporation has value and a voice that must be heard.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Laura Murillo was named as one of the Most Influential and Powerful Women in Texas. Under her leadership and with the support of the board and staff, the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has set unprecedented records in membership and revenue, becoming one of the most influential Chambers in the nation, a clear testament to her exceptional leadership. The youngest of nine children, Laura Murillo was born to Mexican immigrant parents and was raised in Houston’s East End/Magnolia, where she began working at age ten at her family’s restaurant. She is the proud mother of Marisa and Mia, both graduates of St. John’s School in River Oaks. Marisa earned a mechanical engineering degree from Columbia University, in New York City, and is an astrophysics researcher. Mia attends Georgetown University, in Washington, DC as an honors student majoring in Government.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, a Global Publishing House:

Write, Publish & Market Your Book to Build Your Business & Brand. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their books, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

A donation was made in Andrew Pennington’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Learn more about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

