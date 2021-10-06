North America Stainless Steel Round Bar Market Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiatives, 2022

The North America Stainless Steel Round Bar Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

North America stainless steel round bar market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR. The market for stainless steel round bar in North America is in its mature phase thanks to the engaging activities in the construction sector. Rise in consumption of bar due to its superior properties comprising corrosion resistance, fire resistance, electrical & thermal conductivity is adding more to the growth of regional market. Demand for glass façade, tie rods, door handles and anchoring bars will provide a suitable traction for the market.

Key Players:

  • ATI Allvac
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Crucible Industries LLC
  • Electralloy
  • Universal Stainless & Alloy Products
  • Valbruna Slater Stainless.
  • Outokumpu
  • ThyssenKrupp

Growth Drivers:

The drivers for North America stainless steel round bar market entail increase in demand for rise in consumption of steel bars in the construction sector coupled with entry of new players. Technological advancements and innovations are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The market also encompasses significant need from construction, mining, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

Industry Outlook:

Product Outlook:

  • Cr-Ni
  • Duplex & Super Duplex
  • High Nickel Alloys

Regional Outlook:

  • US
    • Texas
    • California
    • Oklahoma
    • Illinois
    • Michigan
    • North Dakota
    • Alaska
  • Mexico
  • Canada

United States accounts for significant share in North America, as the demand for stainless steel is much higher for industrial process. There have been reported technological developments in New Mexico, Atlantic and Alaska that stimulate the market demand. Texas holds a significance in the stainless steel round bars and anticipated to grow with a higher traction owing to extensive demand in the construction and mining sector.

