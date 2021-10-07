Prevent Road Accidents by using Road Safety and Traffic Education in India with These Tips

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Hubert Ebner India Pvt. Ltd, is an Indo-Austrian venture working in the domain of road safety management since 1996. Road safety is the major issues in India, Lakh of peoples died every year, and they lose their family members during these periods, so their improvement is very important because if this types of problems occurs every year’s then it will be the challenging task for Indian government and in upcoming years it will be exceedingly serious problem for globalization so their improvement he India have organized campaign on regular basis, so that peoples be safe and prevent from road accidents.

In India lot of peoples have lost their lives due to road accidents some of them are injured and many of them died. According to Indian road safety department, at least 70 % road accidents occur in metro political regions like as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and others big cities whereon large numbers of populations are already there.

There are various reasons which cause for road accidents.

Over Speeding

Drunken and driving

Triple riding

Poor maintenance of vehicles

Lack of lane discipline

Not obeying traffic rules and regulations

Talking on Phone while driving on Road

Breaking traffic rules and regulations

Not Wearing seat belts

Riding without a helmets

If you want to promote traffic management training in India then first have to be improved the traffic rules and regulations because most of the propels do not know traffic rules, so their improvement is very important because if this types of road accidents is creating in coming years then India would be one of the best road accidents country in the world so, seeing this kind of problems Hubert Ebner India creating new campaigns on regular basis, so that peoples be safe and prevent from road accidents. We also conduct training for company drivers in India with the help of highly skilled road safety trainers.

To improve road safety and reduce road accidents in India. HE India developed road safety plan for this and conducts road safety and traffic management training with the help of highly skilled road safety trainers.

If you are searching for best road safety training course in India, then We conduct all types of road safety and defensive driving training in India according to your budgets. Our trainers are highly knowledgeable and provide training systematically with topics wise.