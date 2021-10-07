Vascular Graft Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Vascular Graft Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Vascular Graft Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of vascular disorders. Vascular graft (vascular bypass) is a medical process to treat injured areas of veins, arteries or capillaries. Vascular graft are the flexible materials that are easily implanted with no irritation to adjacent tissues like blood.

The key drivers in vascular graft industry are increasing incidences of hypertension, high blood sugar, obesity, diabetes, and other blood-related disorders, growing geriatric population, change in lifestyle and advancements in the domain. Furthermore, increasing consumption of tobacco, alcohol and smoking that cause several disorders are fueling the market growth. However, high priced cardiovascular procedures in emerging economies hinder the market growth.

Large number of population affected by peripheral artery disease and atherosclerosis increases the adoption of peripheral repair, which is one of the major trends witnessed in the market. However, potential growth and increasing awareness for vascular graft in developing regions is an opportunity in the market.

Vascular graft Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Hemodialysis access graft

Endovascular stent graft

Peripheral vascular graft

Coronary artery by-pass graf

Vascular graft Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Cardiovascular diseases

Coronary artery disease

Cardiac aneurysm

Hypertension

Cardiac stroke

Aneurysm

Kidney failure

Vascular occlusion

Diabetes

Vascular graft Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Polyester based vascular graft

Polytetrafluoroethylene based vascular graft

Polyurethane based vascular graft

Biological materials based vascular graft

Human saphenous and umbilical veins

Tissue engineered materials

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

C. R. Bard

B. Braun

Cook Medical

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Endologix

Gore Medical and many others

