Circulating Tumor Cells Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2022

The Circulating Tumor Cells Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the increasing cancer cases. Circulating tumor cells circulate inside the body through blood stream. They comprise seeds that are responsible for the growth of additional tumors in different organs, which cause cancer. Hence, different tumor detection markers are developed for the early discovery of cancer.

The growth of circulating tumor cells (CTC) market is influenced by increasing mortality rate due to cancer, several types of genetic disorders, drastic change in lifestyle, increase in smoking-causing disorders, and rise in consumption of alcohol. Moreover, developments in bioengineering technologies, biomedical imaging and rise in demand for preventive medications for different types of cancers are also stimulating the market growth of circulating tumor cells. However, the factors restraining the market growth comprise significant cost of detection techniques, scarcity of specific biomarkers for the detection of CTCs, reluctance in the adoption of new technologies, and other technical limits.

Increasing focus of the market players for the introduction of companion diagnostics for cancer and other disorders and increase in demand for research projects on cancer are few trends in the circulating tumor cells industry. Circulating tumor cells market is categorized on the basis of technology, application, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into CTC Detection, CTC Enrichment, and CTC Analysis. CTC enrichment segment is expected to lead the market owing to high efficiency due to increased functionalities.

Based on application, circulating tumor cells (CTC) industry is divided into tumorigenesis research, cancer stem cell research, EMT biomarkers development, and others.EMT biomarkers development segment is predicted to hold maximum share of the market due to advancements in technology.

In terms of end user, circulating tumor cells (CTC) market is bifurcated into research & academic institutes, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers. Hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold larger share of the market due to increasing preference for efficient treatment offered at hospitals.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

ApoCell

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Clearbridge Biomedics Pte

Aviva Biosciences

Biocept Inc

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen and many others

