Why RideBoom Bike & Scooter Rides are the first choice of the commuters in Tri-City India

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom Bike or RB Bike gives riders an affordable and convenient motorcycle & scooter ride at the push of a button, through the RideBoom app.

RB Bike is one of the most affordable transportation options in the tri-city amongst the regular office employees and students. RideBoom is becoming the most popular car and bike rideshare app and the reason is that RideBoom had no surge price or any hidden charges against their rides it’s the most transparent app in the market.

There is gender selection which gives empowerment to the female users and drivers to come forward and join RideBoom. It’s the first app in the globe which introduces the driver gender selection option for the safety of females. RideBoom wants to encourage Indian women to come forward and be independent family income earners with RideBoom.

We all need to change our mindset towards gender in this fast-growing economy and RideBoom is trying its best to send this message across.

On the other hand, RideBoom doesn’t make any short promises or promo or coupons to confuse the users but it added RB Coins on each ride which are ride credits and the user will get at the end of each ride. This is like a reward system for every RideBoom user for using the service.

RideBoom drivers feel proud to work with RideBoom, they are earning more than compare to others and can earn even when they are not driving in case they are sick or unable to drive through the lifelong incentive scheme.

Many drivers are starting registering by themself in other parts of the country and states and eagerly waiting for the RideBoom launch.

In the words of the Founder Mr. Harminder Malhi known as Harry Malhi

“ This is what I learn from my experience while living and studying in Australia that India does need an affordable on-demand service without any hidden charges and need to provide the best training to the drivers for the customer service”

It’s just the beginning of great on-demand service and we are very much amazed by the market response not only from the riders but from the customers as well.

To know more and why join RideBoom please visit or download the app.

Until then Let’s RideBoom

www.rideboom.com