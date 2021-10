RSV Diagnostics Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2027

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report RSV Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 1,503.3 million by 2027 from USD 574.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) diagnostics market growth is primarily driven by the rising burden of RSV infections, growing demand for PoC molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections, and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays.

Kits and assays are estimated to account for the largest share of the RSV diagnostics market in 2017.

The products segment is further segmented into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The kits and assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing infection of RSV in the new-born, infants and young children and growing demand for kits and assays for RSV diagnosis.

The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV diagnostics market in 2017.

The molecular diagnostic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption and demand for molecular diagnostic testing for RSV diagnosis.

The RSV diagnostics market by end user is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical laboratories and home care. The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market. Increasing burden of RSV disease among children, increasing demand for RSV diagnosis in hospitals and clinics and increasing adoption of PoC molecular diagnostic devices in hospitals and clinics for RSV diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

The major players in the RSV diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), BD (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Luminex (US), Danaher (US), Biocartis (Belgium), and Hologic (US).

The global RSV diagnostics market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing patient base of RSV diseases, technological advancements in PoC molecular diagnostic devices, and growing healthcare expenditures.

