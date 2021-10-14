Optometry Equipment Market : Technological Advancements in The Field of Ophthalmology Devices

Illinois, United States, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global optometry equipment market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The optometry equipment market is projected to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.29 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving Optometry Equipment Market Growth:

The rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of the eye examination equipment market.

By type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment accounted for the largest share of the eye examination equipment market in 2016.

On the basis of type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment accounted for the largest share of the global optometry equipment market in 2016. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of retinal diseases and glaucoma, technological advancements in eye exam equipment, increasing number of eye care clinics, and growing access to modern ophthalmic diagnostic devices.

By end user, the clinics segment held the largest market share of the eye examination equipment market in 2016.

On the basis of end user, the clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the optometry equipment market. The large share of the clinics segment can be attributed to factors such as the large patient pool treated in clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices established by ophthalmologists in emerging countries.

North America dominated the eye examination equipment market in 2016.

North America accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmic instruments market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The developed healthcare system, rising prevalence of ocular disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced eye exam equipment, and greater adoption of ophthalmology treatments and surgeries in this region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the eye equipment market.

Market Players:

The prominent players in the global Eye Examination Equipment Market are Carl Ziess (Germany), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Topcon (Japan), NIDEK (Japan), Heidelberg Engineering (Germany), Escalon (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Valent (Canada), Canon (Japan), Essilor (France), Heine Optotechnik (Germany), and Luneau Technology (France).

Ophthalmic instruments includes an extensive range of products used to assess vision and diagnose disorders associated with the retina (posterior) or cornea (anterior) of the eye. These devices measure refractive errors, identify the power of the Intraocular Lens (IOL), measure intraocular pressure (IOP), and analyze the field of vision.