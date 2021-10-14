Dental Biomaterials Market to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2023.

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dental biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2023 from USD 6.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, and the growing dental tourism in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the presence of stringent regulatory and clinical processes is one of the major factors restraining market growth.

By type, metallic biomaterials segment is expected to hold the largest share of the dental biomaterials market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into metallic, metal-ceramic, ceramic, polymeric, and natural dental biomaterials the metallic biomaterials segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of Dental Implants and the wide applications of metallic biomaterials in dentistry.

Implantology applications to dominate the dental biomaterials market through the forecast period

By application, the market is categorized into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. In 2018, the implantology application segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of dental implants globally, high price and volume requirements of titanium used in manufacturing dental implants, rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries.

Dental implant and prosthetic manufacturers to hold the largest share of the dental biomaterial market during the forecast period

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into dental implant and prosthetic manufacturers, dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, and dental academies and research institutes. In 2018, the dental implant and prosthetic manufacturers segment accounted for the largest of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of dental implants and prosthetics, growing adoption of CAD/CAM systems in dental clinics and laboratories, increasing number of dental practices, and the rising awareness on oral diseases.

European is estimated to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period

Geographically, the global dental biomaterials industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Europe held the largest share of this market, and this is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, higher adoption of the dental biomaterials to manufacture implants and other dental products, and growing number of dental hospitals and clinics.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the global market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals ,Inc. (Japan), Victrex Plc (UK), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Principality of Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), Datum Dental Ltd (Israel), BEGO Medical GmbH (Germany), and Cam Bioceramics B.V (Netherland).